No. 5 Texas A&M Outperforms No. 2 Georgia, 13-6 – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 2 Georgia 13-6 at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Friday. Texas A&M (3-1, 2-0) did not disappoint in the home opener of the season beating defending National Collegiate Equestrian Association champions Georgia (1-2, 0-2), 13-6. A&M outperformed the Bulldogs in Western, 8-1, in a dominant fashion, finishing 5-5 in Jumping Seat disciplines. “Georgia is always a difficult team”, head coach Tana McKay said. “We knew they were going to come out and ride hard, we knew we had our work cut out for us. We had some really solid rides. The name of the game is being consistent and our girls were as consistent as can be The girls pushed it where they had to push it and they came out on top. I’m really proud of them for all the work they’ve put in behind the scenes this semester. It was a great day.” aggies Haley Redifer (fences), MacKenzie Chapman (Horsemanship) and Lisa Bricker (Reining) each earned the award for Most Outstanding Performer in their respective disciplines. Texas A&M controlled the meet from the start, including a 4-1 performance in Horsemanship, one of the two disciplines to start the meet. Chapman scored a match high in Horsemanship, beating Leah Anderson, 76.5-72.5, on Cowboy. For her efforts, she earned her first career MOP honors. Other Horsemanship points came from Hanna Olausen beating Gracie Himes, 74-72.5, on Max, Ella Friday beating Taylor Burgess, 75.5-74, with Tucker and Cori Cansdale beating Kendal Gill on Sally with a score of 68-65.5. In Fences, the Maroon & White defeated the Bulldogs 3-2. Redifer led the way, beating Melissa Deryn Foster, 87-80, at Rio. The performance earned Redifer her first MOP of the season and the 10e of her career, setting an Aggie school record for most MOP honors in Fences. Devon Thomas and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss each scored points for the Aggies in Fences. Thomas defeated Rachel McMullen 84-79 on Zinnia and Lovingfoss defeated Emma Reichow 76-75 on Carerra. Texas A&M led 7-3 at halftime. Georgia defeated the Aggies 3-2 in Flat. Securing points for A&M was Nicole Leonard he beat Hayley Mairano, 69.5-65.5, on Tin and Thomas beat Ceci Bresch, 84-82, on Celsius. The Aggies went 4-0 in Reining, including a MOP honor from Bricker. She defeated Caitlin Lyons, 72-69, on Tank. Other points earned for A&M came from Taylor Masson she defeated Sophie Lucas with Otis (71-68.5), Emmy-Lu March defeated Isabella Hehr with Peanut (70-68.5), and Marissa Harrell to drive around Lindsay Guynn while driving on Uvalde (70.5-70). Next one Texas A&M has a two game road swing to Martin, Tenn., starting Nov. 12 against UT-Martin, followed by a Jumping Seat alone against Lynchburg on Nov. 13.

