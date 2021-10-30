



When the Texas A&M football team’s starting quarterback in Haynes King suffered a leg injury against the Colorado Buffaloes, it was not considered a season-ending injury. The Aggie quarterback injured his leg in early September and his expected return date was mid-October. Well, October is almost over and we have virtually no updates on King’s return. Honestly, it doesn’t seem like anyone cares that much anymore, given that the Texas A&M football team has caught water without their first starter. Although his replacement in Zach Calzada got off to a shaky start, the senior quarterback has found his place and managed to lead his team to three quality wins. Will Haynes King, the original Texas A&M soccer team starter, return in 2021? As much as it hurts me to say this, my honest answer would be no – here’s why. When King initially went down with a leg injury, a few things slipped out of Texas A&M’s grasp. For starters, their chances of making it to the SEC Championship Game seemed extremely slim — how could they get past Alabama without their starting quarterback? And in a strange turn of events, Texas A&M even beat Alabama. Unfortunately, the Aggies left a few games behind leading up to their win against the Tide, so their chances of going to Atlanta this season are down again. And that may be the driving force behind keeping Haynes King offside. I will draw a strange but accurate parallel here. The other team I’m currently covering is the Memphis Grizzlies, who were their second best player in Years Jackson Jr. late in the 2019-20 season. saw fall with a meniscus injury. In certain cases, meniscus tears can cause players to return within a month. In general, you will never see a player for more than six months in total, even in the worst cases. However, the Grizzlies knew that the long-term future of their 21-year-old star and their basketball team as a whole was more important than the season ahead. The Grizzlies wouldn’t make an NBA Playoff run yet. JJJ would not return to court for eight months, and when he returned, he played sparingly. It’s a low-risk, low-reward approach, but given the circumstances, it made sense. In my view, Texas A&M will take a similar approach to Haynes King. If Texas A&M isn’t going to make it through the College Football Playoff, or even the SEC Championship game, what’s the rush to get your starting quarterback back on the field? King’s health will be a priority, and with Zach Calzada playing improved football every weekend, it will make Jimbo Fisher’s decision to keep Haynes King on recovery even easier. If you need even more proof that King won’t be returning to the field this year, believe Jamie Erdahl’s word. The CBS reporter said Jimbo Fisher stated Haynes King’s return in the 2021 season is unlikely.

