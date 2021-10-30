Sports
Northwest Field Hockey Makes #1 Iowa on the Road
The Wildcats took their first win in the history of the program against a No. 1 ranked opponent after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes, 2-1, on Friday afternoon.
Annabel Skubisz was a brick wall in the goal and registered no less than six saves on seven shots. Iowa earned six penalty corners, but the Wildcat defense proved impenetrable and the Hawkeyes were unable to take advantage of any of them.
RANKINGS: Here are the latest hockey rankings
Alia Marshall got the ‘Cats on the board first, scoring her third goal of the season, and Clara Roth scored twice on target early on to keep the Hawkeyes on their toes. After halftime, Ana Medina Garcia was the spark behind the northwest strike, scoring two shots and earning the match winner with her second goal of the season.
Northwestern started quickly against the nation’s No. 1 team, scoring a goal in their first penalty corner just two minutes later. pop.
The ‘Cats played a strong defensive game in the second quarter, with the Hawkeyes failing to make a single shot and creating some strong own chances. Iowa picked things up in the third quarter and started attacking the target, but the Wildcats managed to keep them at bay.
CHAMPS: View all past DI field hockey champions
A frenetic fourth quarter started with more chances for the Hawkeyes, eventually leading to the tying run with just eight minutes left. Northwestern quickly found their second penalty corner of the game in response. Iowa managed to block Bente Baekers’ first shot, but Medina Garcia was on the rebound and broke it to retake the lead.
Northwestern returns home to Lakeside Field at noon on Sunday for the final game of the regular season against Indiana
