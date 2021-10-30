Wolverines comeback falls short in loss to ties in series final

Next game: Michigan state 11/5/2021 | 7:30 pm Big Ten Network

Kent Johnson scored a handy power play goal between the legs in the third period.

Thomas Bordeleau went 16-7 in the face-off point while adding an assist on Johnson’s goal.

Erik portillo made 18 saves on 21 shots he saw.

Score: Wisconsin 4, #2 Michigan 2

Facts: UM (6-2-0, 1-1 B1G), UW (3-5-0, 1-1 B1G)

ANN ARBOR, I. — Kent Johnson scored a high-powered power-play goal, but it wasn’t enough for the Wolverines on Friday night (October 29), as the University of Michigan ice hockey team lost 4-2 to a visit to Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena to make up for it. opening weekend to close out Big Ten games with a split.

After being held scoreless in Thursday night’s (October 28) 3-0 win in Michigan, Wisconsin (3-5-0, 1-1 Big Ten) struck first and took an early 1-0 lead on Friday, only 3 :12 into the game when a failed blanket from a UW attacker resulted in a change-up that dribbled across the goal line.

The Michigan attack continued to fire shots at the net, with equal power and in a failed power play attempt, but it didn’t make it onto the scoresheet until the buzzer sounded for the first break. The Wolverines led in shots on goal 11-9 and face-offs 13-9, but trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

UMs Jay Keranen was given a minor penalty for holding 3:32 to put UW on the power play for the first time. Maize and Blue’s penalty killers did their job to keep the deficit at one.

Late in the period, a misplayed attempt to clear the net from Michigan left a loose puck up for grabs near Portillo’s crease. The Badgers seized the opportunity and converted into an open net to double their lead to 2-0 with 1:53 remaining in the second stanza.

With 20 minutes left in regular season, Wisconsin led the game 2-0, but Michigan (6-2-0, 1-1-0 Big Ten) maintained its lead in shots on goal (20-15) and won face offs (19-17).

In Michigan’s second power play of the evening, Johnson rallied the crowd with a thrilling goal from the right corner of the Wisconsin crease at 4:45 of the third period. Johnson stood by the paint and made an option by showing his knife to the puck carrier and accepted a pass from Thomas Bordeleau with his back to the UW netminder. With apparent ease, Johnson maneuvered the puck between his legs and threw it over the goalkeeper’s shoulder into the top left corner of the net to cut the deficit in half and make the score 2-1. Brendan Brisson also racked up an assist on Johnson’s power play goal, which was reminiscent of Brisson’s SportsCenter Top-10 tally against Minnesota-Duluth two weeks ago.

Garrett Van Wyhe was knocked down on center ice shortly after Michigan’s first goal, and UM head coach Mel Pearson used the team’s timeout to request an official rating. After an extensive video monitor session in the penalty box, no penalty was called on the game.

Less than six minutes into the final frame, Wisconsin scored the third goal of the game to regain a two-goal tie.

Senior attacker Jimmy Lambert showed off his sharpness as he cut into the UW zone after receiving an outlet pass from Portillo to start a stampede. Lambert weighed his options before pushing the puck down the middle to . moved Mackie Samoskevich on the left flank. The freshman loaded up and fired a shot from the left spot that shot in and out of the top corner of the net just as quickly to make the score 3-2 with exactly 10 minutes left.

With 2:40 left in the regular season, Portillo went to the bench for an extra attacker. Bordeleau won several important face-offs in the UW zone, but the Badgers escaped their end with the puck, sending it a long way to the back of the empty cage to seal the game with two minutes left and a 4 -2 lead.

The Wolverines passed the Badgers 34-23 and dominated in the faceoff point 34-22, but failed to overcome two grueling goals. With the comeback falling short, UM drops to 6-2 in the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Just after a 5-for-5 performance in Thursday night’s win, Michigan’s penalty kill became another perfect performance on Friday, killing both Wisconsin power plays to boost their season-long penalty kill success to 80, 6 percent (7-of-34).

This Friday and Saturday (Nov. 5-6), in-state rivals clash for the first of four regular season meetings as Michigan and Michigan State will team up for a home-and-home series. Friday night’s (November 5) game takes place at Yost Ice Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 PM. On Saturday (November 6) the teams head to East Lansing for the back in Munn Ice Arena; playing time before the match must be determined.