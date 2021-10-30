Sports
Sharjah’s 40 Years Love For Cricket
Issued on:
Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) (AFP)
Sharjah’s love affair with cricket extends into the Twenty20 World Cup, while memories of Javed Miandad’s last six-ball and Sachin Tendulkar’s “desert storm” linger in the famed venue.
Businessman Abdul Rahman Bukhatir brought the game to the United Arab Emirates to provide support for former cricketers from India and Pakistan.
The ground remained synonymous with India-Pakistan rivalry in the 1980s and 1990s before the action shifted to more modern locations on the subcontinent.
Formally established in 1982, the venue hosted its first ODI two years later when Zaheer Abbas’ Pakistan faced Sri Lanka in the Asian Cup.
But Mazhar Khan, honorary secretary of the Sharjah Cricket Council, told AFP that a match between a Sunil Gavaskar XI and a Javed Miandad XI in 1981 opened the doors to top-level cricket.
“Mr. Bukhatir has helped many cricketers by supporting them with benefits. He is the ‘father of cricket’ in the UAE,” Khan told AFP.
Cricket began in the mid-1970s and was played on the tarmac of Sharjah airport used by the British troops stationed here.
“Then there was the influx of expats coming in for jobs. Mr. Bukhatir pioneered bringing in players from India and Pakistan and getting them to play for his clubs.
“The first Bukhatir League – a 50-over tournament – started in 1975 and has literally been on the trot for the past 46 years.”
The famous venue has hosted 241 ODI matches. Started with 5,000 seats and scaffolding for stands, it can now accommodate approximately 16,000 spectators.
It remains well ahead of the Sydney Cricket Ground, which has hosted 161 ODIs since 1979.
Miandad made the venue special on April 18, 1986, with an innings still gnawing in the minds of many Indian fans as it dealt a decisive blow to the cricket rivalry between the two nations.
The Pakistani batsman chased 246 for the win and hit an unbeaten 116 from 114 balls to rob India of the win on the final ball with a six over Chetan Sharma.
The match remained the most memorable in Sharjah until Tendulkar unleashed his magic against Australia.
The batter hit 143 off 131 balls and tore into Australian bowling, which included Damien Fleming, Michael Kasprowicz and spin wizard Shane Warne on April 22, 1998.
The match was stopped due to a sandstorm and then Tendulkar exploded. The knock became known as the “desert storm”.
match fixers
“Those two matches will remain in our minds forever and the third was when Pakistan defeated India for 127 with Imran Khan bringing back his career best marks of 6-14 but was later thrown out of 87,” Khan recalls a 1985 match.
The ground later lost favor with top countries led by India, who banned their players from the venue due to reports of match fixing activities.
It returned as an ODI location in 2010, when Afghanistan made it their home base.
Pakistan also played cricket at the three venues in the UAE – Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi – after the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 kept foreign teams away from the cricket-crazed nation.
The mighty Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) returned to the famed arena with the lucrative Indian Premier League in 2014, 2020 and 2021.
Cricket’s base in the UAE has moved to Dubai, which owns a larger stadium near the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters.
Despite this, Khan claims that with its new corporate boxes, Sharjah continues to attract the best and most passionate crowd and will continue to be the home of cricket in the UAE.
2021 AFP
