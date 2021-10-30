Mamata ‘true champion’ Tennis star Leander Paes joins Trinamool in Goa ahead of 2022 polls

Font size:

AN-

A+

Kolkata: tennis star Leander Easter attended the Trinamool Congress in Goa on Friday in the presence of the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee said after handing over the Trinamool flag to Leander that the former doubles champion has decided to pledge his political commitment to us because we are a secular party.

Born in Kolkata, Leander has ties to the sunny coastal state. His father Vece Paes is Goan while his mother Jennifer is from Kolkata.



The tennis star paid tribute to Banerjee, saying their association started decades ago.

She may not be a big woman, but to me she’s a real champion. Thirty years ago, when I was a 14-year-old child, didic encouraged me and enabled me to play for the country. She was the Union’s sports minister at the time, Leander said.

I am grateful to her for that. In the past 30 years I have traveled the world, participated in all international championships, including the Olympics and tried to make India proud. I did my part there, and with the opportunity given to me by didic“I will try to serve people through politics. India to me is about democracy, not about any particular caste or religion.

Leander added that he was born in Kolkata but feels responsible for all of India and therefore would like to work for Goans in Goa. I have stopped exercising; I am now going to work under the guidance of didic, he said.

Paes joins former cricketer Manoj Tiwary and veteran footballer Prasun Banerjee, in the list of prominent athletes to join the party.

In addition to Leander, experienced actor Nafisa Ali has also joined the TMC in Goa. Trinamools leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O Brien, who has been camping in Goa for the past two months, had met Leander and Nafisa, The Print has learned.

Goa is for Goans

In addition to introducing the high-profile personalities, Banerjee also reiterated that Goa is for Goans.

I may be branded an outsider here, but let me tell you I didn’t come here to be your prime minister. Your government will be led by your people, she said. I am here to help you fight the fascist force BJP. Congress has failed you. I would like to ask you to give us a chance to serve you.

Banerjee also stressed that her party stood for secular values. Trinamool or TMC stands for Temple Mosque Church, and this is why all-inclusive and secular people support and join us, she said.

Banerjee also declined to comment on comments from political analyst Prashant Kishor, who slammed Congress and said the BJP was here to stay.

I’m here to fight the BJP. Why Prashant Kishor said such things, he might answer. He is a top political strategist, Banerjee said.

(Edited by Arun Prashanth)

Also read: What explains Kolkata’s declining fertility rate? Aspiration, Financial Pressure, Contraception Coverage

Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram