



Colorado sports betting handle cracked $400 million in for the first time September. Riding the wave of NFL betting, Colorado sportsbooks nam $408.3 million in bets during the month of September, according to a state report released Friday. That surpasses the previous highlight of $326.9 million in January 2021. The September total is also a 92.7% increase from August $211.9 million. Promos galore in Colorado sports betting Colorado sportsbooks generated almost $22.7 million in gross income, a 5.5% delay. That’s the second-highest gross revenue figure since the state’s inception in may 2020, behind $23.1 million in January 2021. Those sportsbooks also brought almost $21 million on promotional expenses. Those expenses yield the adjusted income $1.8 million. the state collected $483,000 in taxes from the sportsbooks. Mobile still dominates September online entry in Colorado reached $402.8 million, or about 98.7% of the total figure. Retail CO sportsbooks almost lasted $5.6 million in betting. The state treats historical traces at about 98% mobile. Football boosts sports betting in Colorado Professional football good for 30.8% of the September handle, clearance $125.7 million in betting. Sportsbooks generated $4.5 million in income from football, a 3.6% win rate. Parlay bets reached $62.5 million, with sportsbooks with a solid 17.9% in front of $11.2 million in turnover. Baseball was the second highest individual sport in the world $68.7 million in betting. Sport Handle Gain Delay Pro football $125.8 million $4.5 million 3.6% Basketball $68.7 million $2.9 million 4.2% NCAA Football $46.9 million $1.6 million 3.4% pro basketball $16.4 million $364,270 2.2% Tennis $16.3 million $1.1 million 6.7% Football $13.0 million $1.1 million 8.3% Table tennis $11.1 million $721,918 6.5% golf $2.6 million (-$70,656) — MMA $2.0 million $272,920 13.6% Hockey $974,480 $40,911 4.2% Other $42.0 million (-$1.2 million) — Parlay $62.5 million $11.2 million 17.9% Big month for American sportsbooks The early returns of the 2021 The NFL Betting Season Is Solid For U.S sports books. New Jersey became the first state to erase $1 billion in bets in a single month. Nevada sports betting also hit a record high, reaching $786.5 million in Sept. At least seven other legal U.S. sports betting markets hit record highs in September as the football season heats up. Several key markets have yet to report, including: Illinois, which is firmly in the top four markets through August. Arizona sports betting launched in September and will likely deliver some solid numbers as well when regulators release their report in November.

