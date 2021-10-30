Australian cricket mourns death of Test all-rounder Alan Davidson at age 92





One of Australia’s greatest all-rounders, Alan Davidson, who played in the famous tie against the West Indies, has died aged 92. Most important points: Davidson played 44 Tests for Australia between 1953 and 1963

Davidson played 44 Tests for Australia between 1953 and 1963 He took 186 Test wickets at an average of 20.53

Davidson was a key figure in the 1960/61 tied test between Australia and the West Indies Cricket Australia (CA) said Davidson passed away peacefully on Saturday morning surrounded by family members. His passing came just a day after the death of one of Australia's most beloved cricket figures, former Test spinner Ashley Mallett. Davidson played 44 tests for Australia between 1953 and 1963 and was a star for NSW in the Sheffield Shield. Davidson, a left-arm pacemaker, took 186 Test wickets with an excellent average of 20.53, with a best distance of 7-93. He was also an accomplished batter, recording five half-centuries during his Test career. Davidson played a key role for Australia in the test of the same name against the West Indies at the Gabba during the exciting 1960/61 run. He took 5-135 in the West Innings' first innings and bolstered that effort with the excellent numbers of 6-87 in the tourists' second dig, despite bowling with a broken finger during the match. Davidson also batted his highest test score in Australia's second innings after being exhausted during the pulse-pounding final day of what is considered one of the greatest games of all time. He became the first male player to score 100 runs (he made 44 in Australia's first innings) and take 10 wickets in the same Test. "The passing of Alan Davidson is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket around the world," CA chairman Richard Freudenstein said in a statement. "Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the best players to represent Australia and NSW, but also because of the positive influence he exerted throughout the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor. "The sheer skill and boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life epitomized everything that is great about the game. "He will continue to be a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps." Davidson was born in Lisarow on the NSW Central Coast. He made his first-class debut for NSW during the 1949/50 season, before playing his first Test on the 1953 Ashes tour. In retirement, Davidson was an Australian Test selector between 1979 and 1984. He was inducted into both the Sport Australia and the ICC Hall of Fame and was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1964. Davidson was awarded the Order of Australia in 1987.

