How Potomac Patriots goalkeeper Grace Campbell made hockey history | Prince William

Grace Campbell watches the puck slide over the goal mouth, while she watches the opponent to her right for a moment.

Backdoor plays like this usually result in a goal. But the flurry of activity before her only raises Campbell’s consciousness. She is ready to thwart the direct effort of the Richmond Generals.

In a move that’s part instinct and part experience, Campbell, the Potomac Patriots Elite Junior Team goalkeeper, shows off her reach by falling into a crevice on the ice and knocking the puck away with her outstretched right leg.

Afterwards, the understated Campbell admits it was a nicer save than usual.

Patriots co-owner and managing partner RJ Zeigler is a bit more enthusiastic.

As Potomac’s defense clears the puck, Zeigler, standing next to Campbells on the walkway that encircles the rink, smashes the plexiglass to express his appreciation.

Grace Campbell plays goalkeeper for the Dale City Potomac Patriots Elite Junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League.

If anyone wonders if the 1-foot-7 Campbell can hold her own against bigger, stronger, faster male players firing 70 to 80 mph pucks at her, it was another reminder to silence the doubters. lay.

With no room for error on this recent Wednesday afternoon at the Prince William Ice Center in Dale City, Campbell has put on a sensational exercise routine.

I don’t care if you’re a man or a girl, to anticipate, move that sideways quickly and have the flexibility are the kinds of game-changing saves, Zeigler said.

A PLACE TO PLAY

Campbell had no intention of making history. But based on all available records, the United States Premier Hockey League confirmed that Campbell is the first female goalkeeper to participate in the USPHL junior leagues since they began in 2013.

She reached this milestone thanks to COVID-19.

Campbell originally planned to go straight from high school to college and begin her career at Boston College, one of the top women’s hockey programs in the nation, under head coach Katie Crowley.

But she put those plans on hold after the NCAA announced a year ago that all winter athletes in Division I sports would be eligible for an additional year. The measure was taken in response to the pandemic.

At the time, Boston College had three junior goalkeepers who chose to take the extra year.

Campbell, who graduated from Shattuck-St. Marys School in Minnesota, wanted to play college hockey ASAP. With four years of eligibility, she was okay with waiting a year to bide her time behind the upperclassmen, but not two years.

So she and the coaches decided it was best for her to take this year off and enroll in Boston College for the 2022-2023 school year.

To fill the void and keep her skills sharp, Campbell had to find another place to play. The Potomac Patriots offered an opportunity as a member of the USPHL, the nation’s largest amateur ice hockey league with more than 600 teams in 24 states.

She heard about the patriots from a friend who was taking private lessons at the Prince William Ice Center and advised her to check it out.

Mutual interest arose in July when Campbell asked to attend the Elite skills session at the invitation of the Patriots. Josh Gratton, the head coach of the two junior teams of the Potomacs, knew Campbell through a friend of his. Potomac needed a keeper and brought her in.

She impressed the coaching staff so much that in early August they approached Zeigler about Campbell’s entry into the Patriots.

It was time to think outside the box and see what she’s got, said Josh Gratton, a former NHL player with the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers.

At the urging of the coaches, Zeigler took a moment to view her from his office window on the second floor above the rink and agreed with his coaches’ assessment.

She was technically okay, especially with the way she positioned herself. Campbell also had good reflexes and was mentally unflappable, a necessary quality for a goalkeeper who is the last line of defense and must quickly shrug off a goal and prepare for the next run.

As an 18-year-old, Campbell was age-appropriate for the Patriots, where players typically take a gap year between high school and college to develop their skills by competing for one of two junior teams: the Elite, for ages 16 to 20, and the Prime Minister, for ages 18 to 20.

Junior league hockey is the main feeder for players looking to progress to the next level, including college.

Both Patriot squads have diverse rosters of 20 to 25 players recruited from around the world, including Romania, Russia, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine. Players float between the two teams depending on need and performance.

While some USPHL players receive Division I interest, most are recruited at this level through Division III or the American Collegiate Hockey Association club-level programs (there is no Division II for hockey). Campbell is the only current Division I commitment between the two Patriots junior league teams.

After seeing her play, Zeigler understood the meaning of adding Campbell. But for all the potential hype surrounding Campbell as a pioneer, Zeigler only wanted to offer Campbell a contract for one reason.

I had no interest in breaking the glass ceiling, said Zeigler, referring to Campbell becoming the league’s first female player. I’m going to draw her because she’s good.

COMING ABOARD

Zeigler and Gratton discussed the unique challenges surrounding Campbell’s inclusion in the program. Zeigler wanted to make sure Campbell had separate changing rooms and hotel rooms. He also wanted to make sure everyone would let him know if Campbell faced pushbacks or derogatory comments.

Then they discussed the idea with the players. Although Zeigler had the final say on all personnel decisions, he wanted feedback from the players. It was unanimous.

She’s already one of us, Prime Minister Trenton Hart told Zeigler.

The last conversation took place with Campbell and her parents. Zeigler outlined the plan. The Patriots wanted Campbell to sign a contract that would tie her to the schedule for the upcoming 44-game regular season, which runs from September through February and then when the Patriots progress into the postseason. The commitment cost Campbell $10,900 for travel, some team gear, and food, among other things.

Although her home is just an hour away in Kensington, Maryland, Campbell believed that the Patriots program gave her the best opportunity to fine-tune her game while postponing her enrollment at Boston College.

Growing up, Campbell played other sports such as basketball, soccer, and lacrosse, but she loved hockey the most. Her older brother, Theo, played and inspired her to pursue hockey. She also became a big fan of former Washington Capitals goalkeeper Braden Holtby.

I like his style and his attitude, Campbell said. He is super calm. He doesn’t do too much. He does things in a simple way and is quick.

Campbell started skating at the age of 3 and picked up the sport quickly after first playing forward before moving on to goalkeeper. Campbell doesn’t remember why she switched positions, but she knew she loved the games action. She also coaches goalkeepers three times a week at the St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex in Springfield.

Preferring a faster pace to accelerate her development, Campbell played mostly for boys’ teams, including her freshman year at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland.

Campbell’s only experience with a girls’ team came when she transferred her sophomore year to Shattuck-St. Marys, a private boarding school and national powerhouse that has spawned three NCAA Division I Players of the Year, including Northeastern University’s most recent goalkeeper, Aerin Frankel.

Campbell posted a 1.98 and 1.78 goals-against average for Shattuck-St. Marys U-16 team her first two seasons, noting a 1.37 goals-against average, eight shutouts and a .947 save percentage in 34 games in her senior season with the school’s preparatory team.

When she joined the Patriots, it was decided that Campbell would practice with the Potomacs Premier team for two reasons. It challenged her to raise her level of play and it would help offset traffic because the team trains in the morning and Campbell, who drives furthest from all players, can travel against the rush hour from her home in Maryland.

But Campbell usually plays every other game for the USPHLs Elite Division, a 20-team league divided into four, five teams stretching from New England to Florida.

As she prepared to join the Patriots, Campbell said she was nervous at first, understandable given her new environment. But she soon felt at home.

The culture was great, Campbell said. Everyone has the same goal, which is to improve as a team and be ready to work. This is ideal for everyone to come here and develop as a person and player.

To minimize undue pressure on Campbell, Zeigler did his best to keep her under the radar for the Patriots’ September 24-26 opening games at the Wake Competition Center Black Rink near Raleigh, NC. But when he arrived and other owners asked him about the girl on his selection.

Once the rosters became public online, people knew about it, Zeigler said. Grace is not a unisex name.

MENTAL STRONG

Besides her first name, Campbell’s ponytail is the only other giveaway that she’s a female hockey player.

Campbell only ties up her hair to keep it out of her face and nothing else. Campbell has worn her hair like this for years to the point that she doesn’t think twice about it.

She’s so down to earth and grounded, Zeigler said. That’s why keepers are successful. She is mentally strong.

In her debut on September 24, Campbell conceded three goals in the first period of the Atlanta Mad Hatters, but then only one goal in a 4-3 loss. Two days later, she took the 3-2 win against Palm Beach when she stopped 25 of 27 shots.

For her efforts, Campbell was named Week 1 Goaltender of the Week for USPHL Elite South Regions Southeast Division.

Since then, she continues to evolve by keeping her team in games, while at the same time showing that her game continues to evolve. In six starts, Campbell has set a 1-3-2 record with an average of 3.67 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.894.

The way hockey is changing, anyone can play the game, Gratton said. Her future is great. Were excited to be part of her journey.