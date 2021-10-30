Will Bayley: I considered making strict moves during my celebration at the Tokyo Games

HuffPost

“I never really thought you could connect with a dance, and I didn’t really believe it until that week when I felt something,” Will Bayley says while reminiscing about his emotional Couple’s Choice routine on Strictly Come Dancing. The Paralympic table tennis champion, born of arthrogryposis, served up one of the show’s most moving routines ever when he and partner Janette Manrara performed a contemporary dance to Lukas Graham’s 7 Years to tell the story of his life and the struggles he overcame. The 2019 contestant continues: “On Monday we went to Great Ormond Street and visited my old room in the ward and we went up the stairs, and Janette wanted me to feel the emotion, and that’s what I think I did that week . “I didn’t even feel like there was an audience when we did it because it was our own moment.”

The routine earned Will his highest score on Strictly – an impressive 32 out of 40 – but disaster struck the following week when he suffered an injury during practice that eventually forced him out of the competition altogether. In the latest episode of our Back to the ballroom series, Will reveals why he’s finally got over the disappointment of having to leave the show, and talks about how there was almost a strictly inspired moment when he won silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games earlier this year… Strictly continuing was shocking… Sure, I knew the show was popular, but I don’t think I knew how popular it was until I was in it. At that time I went to shopping centers or something like that and everyone knew me – I wasn’t used to that. So that was the most shocking thing about how things changed. Since then it has calmed down, but at the time it was really surreal and life changed for that moment. Since then I’ve managed to bring those fans to table tennis, and people who have seen me on Strictly have continued to follow my progress, so that’s nice. I learned more about dealing with nerves and stuff on Strictly than in sports… Strictly’s nerves are nothing like a table tennis game because at least you know what you’re doing with table tennis – you feel comfortable and you train for it all your life. With dance I didn’t really have a scooby what was going on, I felt like I was holding on for life for most dances. You also know very well that 12 million people are watching you. There were a few dances where there were big elevators and I think in the back of my mind, ‘What happens if I drop Janette?’ because I often dropped her during training. So it was quite full and high pressure.

SOPA images via Getty Images Will Bayley

But being a member of Team Strictly is a lot like being a member of Team GB… You’re all working towards a goal and everyone in that is really successful in their own way, so they have a certain kind of determination and fire. It’s like Team GB, we all support each other and bring out the best in each other and that’s what I felt during my time at Strictly. I trained next to David James and Kelvin Fletcher most days in the dance studio – we were literally next door so we popped in and saw each other for lunch and motivated each other. It was a brilliant workout alongside Kelvin, and to be honest it wasn’t discouraging actually!

Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images Will at the Tokyo Paralympic Games earlier this year

I do remember the first time I saw Kelvin dance… Janette and I watched him in the stands on the Friday before the first live show of that Saturday, and I remember looking at Janette and not even saying a word, just thinking, “Uh, is this the standard? Is this what I’m dealing with?” Janet just laughed. We didn’t even say words, nothing was said. It was just ridiculous, but he was great and probably one of my best friends. He supported me so much because I was struggling a lot physically and with balance and things like that, and he was trying to help me all the time. I’m definitely over that disappointment that I had to pull out of Strictly… Blackpool was what I wanted to achieve, that was my main goal. And also to do the Jive, which I got injured on. It was my favorite dance and I was looking forward to it, so it was disappointing. It was the best week I’ve had in terms of training and most confident in the dance. But it happens and I don’t regret it. It is what it is and I look forward to new challenges. Strictly was a great experience. I would absolutely 100% go back for a Christmas special. I’d love to do that, so never say never. Coming back for the final was great The atmosphere was incredible. I had so much support from everyone and it was just amazing to see those guys doing so well. I love them all and I was blown away by the standard in the final. Janette was behind me when I needed her and that’s what you need in a teammate…

Shutterstock

We got along so well, she was so supportive. She has stayed in touch during my injury and until now, which is very nice. I think we’ll be friends forever. Sometimes she didn’t know what I could or couldn’t do because of my disability. She always changed the dances. With the Pokemon dance we did, she literally had to change it hours before because she’d been trying these few steps all week and I couldn’t. I think her versatility is why she was placed with me because she can confuse it. If I had to dance with someone else, it would be… There are probably two – Katja and Otic. Katya because I really got along with her and she was so funny and broke me every time I saw her. She was so nice and very friendly but I know she would work very hard on me and I would have advised against that.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Oti Mabuse and Katya Jones

And Oti, she’s a workhorse and she’s great. I saw how she worked with Kelvin and how much she put into it. She would have brought the best out of me, 100%. My favorite Strictly routine ever is… Kelvin’s Samba is up there. And Aston Merrygold is probably my favorite contestant on the show for how good he was. I was devastated when he was voted out, it was ridiculous.

My dream Strictly celeb is… Anthony Joshua would be pretty cool. I train close to him at the English Institute of Sport and he is a really nice guy. Watching someone from heavyweight boxing dance would be quite interesting. I think he has some moves too!

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Anthony Joshua

The funniest place I’ve done my Strictly moves is… I’ve tried not to do that and embarrass myself, but at some weddings I’ve been to, I’ve given it some of the Strict moves. But nothing too embarrassing. I thought about doing it in Tokyo as my party, but then I thought, ‘Nah!’ I would have just looked stupid, so I didn’t!