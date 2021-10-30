How to watch Baylor game





AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns make the short drive to Waco on Saturday and it’s a crossroads game against 16th-ranked Baylor. After consecutive losses, Texas is at 2-2 in the Big 12, but could get right back into the race if they can take out the Bears. Texas has lost double digits in each of their losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Against the Cowboys, Texas had 24 points with just under 12 minutes left in the 3rd quarter and didn’t score again. Know the adversary: ​​what you need to know about the Baylor Bears

For the season, the Longhorns scored 178 points in the first half and 113 points in the second half combined. Junior running back Bijan Robinson leads the offense in Texas with 924 yards, which is third in the nation. Robinson averages just over 150 yards per game since being held at 69 yards in Arkansas. Quarterback Casey Thompson went up and down with just 321 yards passing combined against TCU and Oklahoma State. In between, he threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns against Oklahoma. “Every time you lose a game, I think mistakes and negatives can be magnified,” Thompson said. “I also think there can be doubts like, ‘Okay, I did everything I had to do in training this week and I tried my best in the game and it wasn’t good enough.’ As coach Sark said, we need to do a better job mentally and physically when the moment or opportunity comes to make those key plays in tight situations or with your back against the wall, I think we should embrace it rather than shy away from it .” Like Texas, Baylor (6-1, 3-1) is coming out of their open weekend. The Bears have won consecutive games against West Virginia and BYU after losing 24-14 at Oklahoma State, their only loss of the season. Baylor is on par with the Cowboys and Iowa State for second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon has passed for 1,568 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception and has been fired just six times — the 7th lowest total in the nation. In their win over BYU, Baylor cleared the first game in school history. Baylor is also one of the most opportunistic defenses in the Big 12 with eight interceptions leading the league. Texas leads the all-time series 79-27-4, but in the last 11 encounters, the Longhorns have a slim 6-5 lead. How do you watch Texas vs. Baylor When: Saturday at 11 o’clock True: McLane Stadium TV: ABC Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

