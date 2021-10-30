



SA vs SL: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of Sharjah Cricket Stadium- ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25. South Africa and Sri Lanka face each other in their upcoming match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The clash between the two teams will take place on October 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams are part of Group 1 in the tournament. South Africa have played 2 matches in the tournament so far, won 1 and lost 1. In their previous match, the team defeated the West Indies by 8 wickets. As first batter, the West Indies placed 143-8 on the board. Evin Lewis hit a quickfire 56 while skipper Kieron Pollard added 26 runs. Also Read: Quinton de Kock apologizes to South African team-mates, decides to take the knee and play the rest of the T20 World Cup Later, South Africa’s opener Reeza Hendricks hit 39 runs. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram then followed the innings to reach the goal. Dussen went undefeated 43 while Markram went undefeated 51 to take an easy win for the team by 8 wickets. Talk about Sri Lanka, the team has so far won 1 match and lost 1 in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In their last match, Sri Lanka lost to Australia by 7 wickets. Sri Lanka’s Kusal Parera and Charith Asalanka batted first, hitting 35 runs each. Later, Bhanuka Rajapaksa also hit an unbeaten 33, as Sri Lanka reached 154-6 on the board. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: Twitter reacts as Australia makes two out of two with 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka For Australia, opener David Warner stormed a spectacular 65 runs off 42 balls. Skipper Aaron Finch also added 37 runs. Later, Steve Smith (28*) and Marcus Stoinis (16) piled up the winning points for the team. Adam Zampa was named player of the match for his 2 wickets for 12 runs. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: SLC orders Sri Lankan team not to kneel in support of BLM movement Now South Africa takes 3rd place in the group 1 points table with 2 points while Sri Lanka takes 4th place with 2 points. Below we take a look at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather forecast and field report for the SA vs SL match. SA vs SL: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of Sharjah Cricket Stadium – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25 South Africa vs Sri Lanka match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on October 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah City, UAE. The game will be played in the afternoon. According to weather reports from weather.com, the temperature in the UAE city of Sharjah on October 30 will be around 33 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 25 degrees Celsius at night. Therefore, the players will have to endure the hot temperature during the match. The sky is clear and there is only a 3% chance of rain. The humidity will be about 43%. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a fairly low scoring area. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: Twitter reacts to Lendl Simmons slow knockout of 16 runs from 35 balls vs South Africa The average score of the 1st innings in the stadium is 145, while the average total of the 2nd innings is 125. In the previous match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the stadium, New Zealand set a low target of 134 against Pakistan. Both teams faced problems during batting. Spinners will get a lot of help in the stadium.

