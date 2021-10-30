South Bend area playoff scores, updates





It’s week two of high school football sectional action in Indiana and week one of districts in Michigan In Indiana, the 6A playoffs kick off as Penn (4-5) visits Elkhart (5-4) to avoid the first losing season since 1972. 2) and No. 6 Concord (8-1) at Dunlap in a rematch won by Concord earlier this year. The Cavemen were without its all-state quarterback Justin Fisher that game due to an injury. HS football: These Top Quarterbacks Will Compete in Mishawaka’s Sectional Game at Concord HS football matches of the week: Indiana and Michigan Playoff Matchups Preview Hold it here and press REFRESH for the latest developments and scroll down to follow your game of interest. INDIANA SECTIONALS FINAL: Mishawaka 35, Concord 7 Minutemen avoid the shutout. FINAL: Penn 21, Elkhart 7 The Lions come on the board. Scoreless first quarter in Elkhart. FINAL: Michigan City 42, South Bend Adams 0 FINAL: Saint Joseph 21, Kankakee Valley 0 Peace Scoreless first quarter FINAL: Marian 29, Tippecanoe Valley 0 The Knights defeat the undefeated Tippy Valley. Marian, 8-3, will face Jimtown, 9-2, for the Section Championship next Friday. After another blocked kick, Kaleb Lusanga goes 14 yards for the third TD of the night. PAT good. Marian 29, Tippy Valley 0 with 3 minutes left to play. After an interception by Michael Fuller, Greg Atkinson runs 13 yards for a TD. PAT good. Marian 22, Tippy Valley 0, with 7:33 to play in the game. Beginning of the fourth quarter Peace Kaleb Lusanga with second TD run of the night. Two point failed. Marian 12, Tippecanoe Valley 0 with 7 minutes to play in the half. Short drive started at TV 20-yard line after a Tippy Valley fumble with the Knights recovering. Marian strikes first in Mentoneon touchdown run by Kapafule Lusanga. However, two-point conversion failed. Marian 6, Tippy Valley 0. FINAL: LaVille Lancers 14, Bremen 6 NEIGHBORHOOD MICHIGAN FINAL: Saugatuck 28, Cassopolis 8

