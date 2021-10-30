Perfect hockey, play-offs and running stars





Field hockey wins in a 1v2 battle, the playoffs arrive for a pair of New Canaan teams, and fleet feet invade Waveny Park in this week’s Rams.



2-1

Score the New Canaan hockey teams victory over Darien in a battle of undefeated teams last Friday in Darien. The Rams came in second in the state in the Connecticut coaches poll, while the Blue Wave was ranked No. 1.



3

New Canaan beat Darien in the last four encounters between the two rivals. The Rams won two of their three games in last year’s abbreviated season.



0:27

Time left in the third quarter when Shawna Ferraro scored with an assist from Zoey Bennett to put New Canaan ahead for good against Darien. The Rams trailed 1-0 early in the third inning, but Izzy Schuh tied the score minutes later.

1

New Canaan seed in the FCIAC field hockey tournament, which kicks off later this week. The Rams (15-0-0-0) will play Staples on Thursday to close out the regular season, then will host an FCIAC quarterfinal game on Friday or Saturday.

9-3-3

Record of New Canaan’s girls’ soccer team, which earned No. 5 in the FCIAC tournament. The Rams will play at number 4 Staples (9-2-4) in Westport on Thursday at 3 p.m.

1-1

Results of the regular season girls soccer game between New Canaan and Staples on September 13.

15:36

Time over 4,000 meters for New Canaan freshman Radea Ralev, who finished 12th last Wednesday to lead the Rams at the FCIAC girls’ cross country championship at Waveny Park. Ralev made the All-FCIAC first team, and freshman Charlotte Moor (16th, 15:53), junior Sofia Madrazo (22nd, 16:03), senior Riley Shipman (25th, 16:09), and senior Abigail Cheney (28th, 16:21) made the second team.

3rd

New Canaan team finishes in FCIAC girls cross-country championship. The Rams scored 103 points to finish one point behind runner-up Greenwich (102). Ridgefield was the champion with 54 points.

17:44

Time over 5,000 meters for New Canaan sophomore Jacob Kozar, who led the Rams by finishing 35th in the FCIAC boys’ cross-country championship. As a team, New Canaan scored 317 and placed 11th.

20-17

Results of the New Canaan football teams’ loss to Wilton on Saturday at Dunning Field. The Rams had recovered from an early 14-0 deficit to tie the game three-quarters to 17-17, but Warriors Michael Cooper kicked a 32-yard field goal with 8.9 seconds left to give Wilton the win.

1995

The last year Wilton had beaten New Canaan in football before Saturday. The Rams are now 5-1, while Wilton is 4-2.

10/30

Date of New Canaan’s next football game at 1pm, Saturday, in Greenwich. The Cardinals are 4-2 after passing Trumbull 44-12 last weekend. Their two losses are to Shelton 35-14 and St. Joseph 24-20. [email protected]; @dstewartsports

