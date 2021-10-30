4 things to watch in Chicago Bears-San Francisco 49ers game

He’s spent the week working on a contingency plan that sees special teams coordinator Chris Tabor take over as head coach if Nagy isn’t allowed to return. With the Bears enacting stricter COVID protocols at Halas Hall this week after multiple positive tests, all meetings were held virtually. Nagy conducted those sessions via Zoom and watched exercises performed by Tabor personally on an iPad.

Regardless of who coaches Sunday’s game, Nagy is confident that Bears players know exactly what’s at stake after consecutive losses to the Packers and Buccaneers. “A big picture of where we are, yes, we understand,” Nagy said. “We have a mature team that knows how important it is to get back on track, so that’s been the message all week.”

(2) Will the Bears show improvement on offense, especially in the passing game?

The Bears ground game has been prolific this season, finishing sixth in the NFL with a robust 131.0 yards per game average. It has been particularly effective of late, generating its top four performances of the year in the last four games with 188, 143, 140 and 143 yards.

Unfortunately, a successful running game didn’t help the Bears get into the end zone. They entered Week 8 as 30th in the league in scoring, averaging just 14.4 points per game. The main culprit is a stalled passing offense who is last in the NFL in both yards per game (124.4) and allowed sacks (26) and has yet to record another 200-yard outing this season.

Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor was candid this week when he said, “We need to be better at almost every aspect of the passing game: our details in pass protection, our details in route management, our details in decision-making and throwing to quarterback, and then it all adds up. to set.”

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who starts Sunday for the sixth time in a row, is convinced a breakthrough is on the way, saying this week: “I think we’re almost at a breakout game. put together little plays, put all our positive actions together and come up with multiple TD scorers. You just feel it. It’s coming.”

(3) How will the defense fare without a star outside of linebacker Khalil Mack?

The six-time Pro Bowler will miss Sunday’s game with a lingering foot injury sustained on October 3 in a win over the Lions. The last time the Bears played without MackNov. On December 4, 2018 in Buffalo, his defensive teammates stepped up and two of the four takeaways returned for touchdowns, registering four sacks in a 41-9 loss to the Bills.

While it’s unrealistic to count on a 49ers repeat, the defense should take advantage of the expected return of linebacker Robert Quinn and tackle Akiem Hicks. Both players missed last Sunday’s defeat to the Buccaneers. Quinn was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, while Hicks fully participated in training after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday due to a groin injury.

A usually stingy Bears run defense should improve on Sunday after putting up 154 ​​and 182 yards in losses to the Packers and Buccaneers, respectively, over the past two weeks.

“Stopping the flight is all mentality, man,” Hicks said. “You have to want it more than that guy. We’ve had a number of gigs over the years where we’ve played some of the best running backs in the league at that time or during that year and we’ve got them It’s something we’re on or should be on a football team that’s shutting down the flight So I’d say this: you have to want that to get there Sunday and be prepared to give you want to impose.”

(4) How will the Bears react after last Sunday’s tire blowout in Tampa?

The 38-3 loss was their most one-sided loss since 2014, but recent Bears teams have consistently recovered from one-sided setbacks. In games immediately following a loss of at least 20 points under Nagy, the Bears are 3-0. In 2019, they recovered from a 26-3 setback to the Chiefs with a 21-19 win over the Vikings. This year, they came back from a 34-14 loss to the Rams to beat the Bengals 20-17, followed by a 26-6 loss to the Browns with a 24-14 win over the Lions.

“There have been difficult situations in our team in the past,” Hicks said, “and I think we’ve shown resilience and are willing to fight through those kinds of situations, and hopefully we’ll get out of here on the right track. But the “only option we have is to go out there and find out. Once we get on that field and let it fly, we’ll have those answers.”