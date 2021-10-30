Friday Night Spotlight: Oregon High School Soccer Final Scores, Left of the Final Week of the Regular Season





The final week of Oregon high school football season came and went, and OregonLive provided scores, updates, and coverage throughout the evening. Scroll down for results from across the state and a summary of live updates. LEFT Lake Oswego rode past rival Lakeridge 42-21 to take his ninth straight win in the series. The game of the week features two undefeated teams No. 1 Central Catholic and No. 4 Clackamas who will play on national television. West Linn and Oregon City are ready to play the 101st Battle for the Bridge rivalry game. The final week of the regular season features multiple rivalry matchups. A look at the latest Top 10 polls from The Oregonian/OregonLive: Class 6A and Class 5A. OSAA’s Classification and District Commission wants to make changes to the state sports landscape that will affect the next four years. LIVE UPDATES SUMMARY FINAL TYPES OF FRIDAY CLASS 6A PILL: Roosevelt 34, Lincoln 7 Jefferson 26, Grant 20 Franklin 21, McDaniel 20 Metro League: Mountainside 63, Aloha 14 Jesuit 42, Sunset 0 Westview 42, Beaverton 0 Pacific conference: Glencoe 28, McMinnville 21 Sherwood 49, Liberty 39 Mount Hood Conference: Central Catholic 38, Clackamas 20 Sandy 48, David Douglas 7 Three Rivers League: West Linn 41, Oregon City 6 Tualatin 49, Tigard 13 Lake Oswego 42, Lakeridge 21 Mountain Valley Conference Top 27, McNary 7 West Salem 30, Sprague 0 Turn 49, Mountain View 3 Southwest Conference: South Medford 40, North Medford 34 Sheldon 38, Grants Pass 10 Non-League: South Salem 35, Southridge 25 Skyview (WA) 58, Nelson 0 Roseburg 63, Springfield 0 CLASS 5A Intermountain Conference: Pendleton 1, Parkrose 0 (forfeit) Ridgeview 42, Redmond 0 Hood River Valley 1, La Salle Prep 0 (forfeit) Putnam 55, The Dalles 41 Northwestern Oregon Conference: Scappoose 56, St Helens 14 North Salem 21, McKay 7 Forest Grove 21, Hillsboro 14 Wilsonville 38, Canby 12 Mid Willamette Conference: South Albany 42, Crescent Valley 0 West Albany 41, Corvallis 27 Silverton 35, Lebanon 0 Dallas 29, Central 13 Midwestern League: Crater 45, Ashland 0 Thurston 60, North Bend 0 Churchill 35, Willamette 0 Non-League: Eagle Point in Ontario, cancelled CLASS 4A Milwaukie 54, Valley Catholic 0 Astoria 7, Coast 0 Banks 42, Tillamook 13 Gladstone 15, Madras 6 Estacada 52, Crook County 34 Stayton 49, Newport 25 Cascade 63, Sweet Home 27 North Eugene 42, Cottage Grove 14 Marshfield 48, Marist Catholic 41 Henley 10, Hidden Valley 7 North Valley 35, Phoenix 12 Mazama 48, Klamath Union 14 La Grande 27, Baker 7 Woodburn 21, Elmira 14 CLASS 3A Dayton 14, Amity 6 Scio 16, Willamina 0 Blanchet Catholic 40, Clatskanie 20 Rainier 38, Corbett 6 Philomath 1, Taft 0 (forfeit) Siuslaw 41, Junction City 40 Santiam Christian 42, Pleasant Hill 0 Cascade Christian 68, Sutherlin 6 Vale 20, burns 0 Nyssa/Harper Charter 1, McLoughlin 0 (forfeit) Kalama (WA) 40, South Umpqua 0 Illinois Valley 17, Harrisburg 14 St Marys Medford 41, Douglas 0 CLASS 2A Button 28, Gaston 18 Regis 40, Culver 8 Toledo 46, Oakridge 6 Oakland 1, Central Linn 0 (forfeit) Jefferson 46, Lowell 21 Monroe 30, Creswell 29 Scallop 1, Illinois Valley 0 (forfeit) Glide 39, Rogue River 0 Heppner 45, Umatilla 0 Weston-McEwen 28, Grant Union 26 Stanfield 55, Irrigon 6 Shell 46, Sheridan 13 Oakland 18, Bandon 7 CLASS 1A Crosspoint Christian 48, Chiloquin 20 Waldport 60, Falls City 22 St Paul 54, Mohawk 0 Bonanza 1, Glendale 0 (forfeit) Crane 36, Imbler 6 Elgin 80, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 6 Powder Valley 48, Ione/Arlington 20 Adrian 62, Dufur 6 Joe Freeman | [email protected] | 503-294-5183 | @BlazerFreeman | Subscribe to The Oregonian/OregonLive newsletters and podcasts for the latest news and top stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/highschoolsports/2021/10/friday-night-spotlight-oregon-high-school-football-schedule-scores-links-from-final-week-of-regular-season.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos