Prep Highlights: Nelson, Mountain View Doubles Qualifies For 3A State Tennis





Prairie senior Elijah Nelson qualified for the 3A state tournament on Friday with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Peterson in the 3A bi-district tournament at Sprinker Tennis Center in Spanaway. Nelson, a three-time 3A GSHL singles champion, reached the semi-finals with his only win and took no worse than fourth place. The top seven places in the tournament will earn a place with the state in May. Also, the Mountain Views doubles team of senior Trey Gillespie and sophomore Jeffrey Tso is moored in the state. They had to come off a set-down to beat Thomas Jefferson’s Kenta Huanca and Owen Tonseth 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. State slow pitch softball Number 8 Battle Ground survived the first day of the 4A tournament in Yakima when the Tigers defeated Woodinville 14-4 in a losing game to advance to the semifinals for third place.

They opened the tournament with a 24-3 loss to No. 1 seed Chiawana, who reached Saturday’s championship game. Battle Ground will play against No. 6 Moses Lake in the third place semifinal. Union, the number 3 seed, went 0-2 and was eliminated. The Titans lost their opener 20-3 to Moses Lake, then were eliminated by Bothell 11-10. Bothell scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs with two outs, to win the game. In the 3A/2A tournament, Kelso will face University on Saturday, while RA Long is in the semifinals for third place.

