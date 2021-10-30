Madison DiPalma leads Williamstown hockey to historic win

MONROE Twp. What could be better than dropping the last few lessons of the day on a glorious October afternoon? How about throwing in a little history lesson?

On Thursday afternoon, the Williamstown field hockey team was let out of class early to host a South Jersey Group 4 playoff game. The 3-1 win over Rancocas Valley became the first post-season win in the program’s history.

“We didn’t know this would be our last game on this field. Senior Captain MadisonDiPalmasaid. We just had to give it our all. We just knew we had to keep doing everything we’ve been doing all season. Working together as a family and just everything exactly the same to do.

One difference was DiPalmaher himself. The senior scored all three goals from her allotted spot, on the right post. Nothing special.

You should be ready, DiPalmasaid. I just watch Grace (Caspar) or Julia (Verrati) or anyone running onto the field and take the time to make sure I’m there. Make sure I’m not covered. And make sure I’m there to hit whatever it takes.

Another difference was the win itself. Williamstown is 14-3 this season, by far the best season it has ever had. In addition to the wins and even a home game in the playoffs, the fact is that history has been made.

This is the most exciting thing ever, DiPalmasaid. In all the years I’ve played field hockey here, especially as a senior, and won our first ever playoff game. It’s the best year ever.

Wait what?

Correct. Williamstown won its first ever playoff game. Next up is No. 1 seed Kingsway in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. Nothing special there either.

“We just came out with a passion problem that we honestly haven’t had in a long time,” said Senior Captain Spencer Bryson. With the group of girls we have, we’re just so close. Even outside of hockey or on the field. We connected We made that band and it was a success.

Williamstown will play until November. Even the prospect of a few more exercises seems exciting.

This is by far the best season we’ve ever had, Bryson said. This is so much fun. I love it so much. I’m happy to be here with all my best friends and my teammates and the best coaches ever. So yes, I was happy.

The Red Devils finished their season at 14-5. Not having more games to play isn’t the heaviest blow. It is the practice that they will miss the most.

It’s always been a routine for me, said RV senior captain Sanai Jenkins. It’s hard to break that chain. It just gets hard to know we won’t do that again. It will hurt, but I feel like we’ve left a legacy and the girls left something here to carry on. Take that tape and just get on with what this team is about.

