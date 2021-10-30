Unique insight into increasing demographic shifts in the city of East Mayo

Outside the Parochial Hall, Main Street, Ballyhaunis, in front are members of the Ballyhaunis Table Tennis Club Bart Ilczuk, Voytech Sulpok and Mark OReilly with Shay OReilly on the back, Elemir Sarwas.



The composition of the Ballyhaunis Tennis Club reveals so much about the great diversity of the community

by Mark Godfrey

Ballyhaunis Table Tennis Club has returned to action after the prolonged lockdown.

It took too long for Dominik Vidovic who plays against his compatriot Vojtech Sulpok at the club at one of the club’s professional tables. Covid was a tough time for the colossal Slovak.

There was nothing to do during Covid, this is my social life, it was really hard, he said.

Vidovic has lived in Ballyhaunis for 13 years, in Sulpok for three years. Both came to work at Dawn Meats.

The eagerness of both players was palpable as they played under the globe-style hanging lamps and fading autumn sunlight filtering through the stained glass windows of St Marys Abbey, where the club is located, until its usual venue, the parish hall, is being renovated.

The church’s dim lighting isn’t ideal for table tennis, but better than nothing, Vidovic explains, as it was so difficult when the club was closed for nearly a year during the Covid pandemic. We played three days a week and then nothing, no game, nothing to do, he said.

The club’s makeup is illustrative of the increasing demographic shifts in the city of Mayo to the east, where employers are moving further east to find workers for industrial jobs, as the wave of Poles that came here in the early 2000s has been declined.

The Covid official at Ballyhaunis Table Tennis Club is Bart Ilczuk, a father of one who works at Dawn Meats and one of Poland’s now dwindling population, the others attracted by rising wages and an economic boom, aided by a EUR 9 transfer billion in EU cohesion funds and a torrent of investment from Western European manufacturers.

Ilczuk left his hometown of Olsztyn, a pretty town on the Lyna River in northern Poland, for Ireland in 2005.

In 2008 he was on the slaughter line at Dawn Meats. He’s been there for 12 years and bought a house in Hazelhill, on the southwestern edge of the town.

I played table tennis since I was 7 in Poland, I reached the third division in the national league. Table tennis is very popular in Poland, we have a very good academy in Gdansk. In Ireland it’s not such a big deal, but the Gaelic sport is very big here.

Ilczuk is here to stay — I’m almost Irish now, I’m here to stay, he said.

But he has seen others stay away. Poland’s economy is strong, wages are rising rapidly.

Polish wage growth averaged 5.6 percent in 2017-2019 compared to an EU average of 0.4 according to accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Many Poles go to Germany, or Sweden or the Netherlands, not so much to Ireland.

Ilczuk is reluctant, but a much more verbal compatriot in Ballyhaunis, Jakub Grabiasz, tells the Polish migrant story with eloquence.

In 2004 I came to work on the buildings with four colleagues, we were working for a local developer. At that time, hundreds of thousands of Poles moved here.

“I remember that in the 2005 or 2006 census there were over 400,000 Poles in Ireland. In those early years of EU membership, Ireland, the UK and Scandinavia were the only countries that opened up the labor market to us.

A monthly wage was equivalent to a weekly wage in Ireland when Grabiasz arrived.

Poland was then very different from what we know today. We just came out of the post-Soviet economy. We had freedom of speech, but still [had] bad pay.

Much has changed. After being enamored with all the money the emigrants sent home, [Polish] government soon realized that this is not good. Because it was mainly people with skills who left, entrepreneurs, hard-working people.

A deluge of investment in Poland has halved wage differentials: two weeks in Ireland is equivalent to one month’s salary, Grabiasz said. He calculates that of the 400,000 here in 2006, 100,000 are now in Ireland. The turning point was 2008 when the Celtic Tiger began to collapse.

Due to the recession, many jobs have disappeared and people have moved back to Poland. Many construction workers had come to Ireland to build the Celtic Tiger Dream.

“I remember our company, there were eight Poles in the team and no Irish. A lot of the guys went home two or three times a year and didn’t want to stay here and enjoy the welfare. They were people of work and proud being on polish.

As Poles go home, local employers look further east for workers. A new member of Ballyhaunis Table Tennis Club Sasha Pyatov is Ukrainian and came to Ballyhaunis this summer after being recruited by Dawn Meats.

Sasha settles outside Ukraine in his first fall. Table tennis has provided continuity and allowed him to return to a sport he played well in Kiev two decades ago.

However, the influx is often transient. Workers like Sasha – whose colleagues at Dawn include a growing Brazilian population – have linked short-term contracts to temporary visas for those without EU passports.

That ephemeral nature makes it difficult to cultivate talent according to club coach, an eager retiree named Shay OReilly whose story of looking to buy a home confirms that Ballyhaunis, like many towns in the west of Ireland, has seen a population boom. . which refutes the oft-repeated complaint of rural decline that has been reformulated by some populist political parties.

Born in Phibsboro in the northern inner city, OReilly moved to Ballyhaunis two years ago, after purchasing a farm on the Cloonfad side of town. Ballyhaunis is short of housing due to the influx of foreign workers and asylum seekers housed in a direct facilities center on the former campus of a girls’ high school run by the Mercy Order of Nuns.

Due to its universal appeal, the sport offers a microcosm of the demographic changes in the city. Irish teens are coached by head coach OReilly.

We started the club first to give teenagers something to do and to train them we also had many children from the asylum center.

Ballyhaunis Table Tennis Club will host a women’s training program this fall, sponsored by Mayo Sports Partnership, which aims to make women more active.

The program is attracting a lot of interest, OReilly says.

Members of the Pakistani and Syrian community come in groups. But the best players are Slaves, explains OReilly, who played competitive table tennis in Dublin halls for decades. Although Slavs are less available locally, the largest Slav group by number, according to Grabiasz, Poles are no longer coming to Ireland.

I haven’t seen any new Polish faces here for the past five years. Who goes to Poland, goes back.

During Covid I never saw so many go back. There is plenty of work in Poland and in the nearby neighboring countries. Ireland is a distant country for us, explains Grabiasz.

You have to fly here. Or you drive 380 kilometers to Vienna. All my wife’s cousins ​​work there. They drive four hours every Sunday evening, but spend the weekend at home.

“There’s no point in flying three hours to Ireland.

Germany, which originally refused to admit Polish migrants in 2004, now has a labor shortage and has become the preferred destination for Polish workers. Companies organize housing. But many Poles want to stay at home.

There is now a different mentality. I see young people with the equivalent of their Leaving Cert and they are not planning to emigrate, Grabiasz says.

If Polish immigrants see opportunities at home, it’s a similar situation for migrants from Hungary, the other major Eastern European state when the EU expanded in 2002. Ballyhaunis-based Ildiko Ignacz from Jsz-Nagykun-Szolnok county in the center van Hungary says Hungarians are still coming to Ireland – she’s part of a Facebook group for newcomers.

But you now have a better chance of building a better life in Hungary.

The average wage in Hungary today is twice as high as it was in 2006, when Ignacz moved to Galway at the age of 21.

I studied conservation engineering, my partner studied wood products engineering. A trained roofer, he currently works as a garden machinery mechanic, while Ildiko runs her own bakery business from their home in Annagh, a few miles north of Ballyhaunis town Hungary also likes to hold its boy.

That’s why it’s easier for young couples to buy a house in Hungary thanks to a government-backed mortgage scheme, explains Ignacz.

Buyers can get 30,000 to help you buy if you have three kids and then you can get a low-interest mortgage.

Such support almost lured her and her young family back to Hungary a few years ago when they wanted to buy their own home.

But her family settled in Ballyhaunis three years ago when the Galway real estate agent said that once you got across the border, the price was cut in half. After searching Cloonfad and Claremorris, they settled on a hundred-year-old farm in Annagh that had been vacant for over ten years. We had four good walls. We did the work ourselves and added an extension.

Higher cost of living in Mayo is driving others back to Eastern Europe from the west of Ireland, Jakub Grabiasz believes.

Housing is mega expensive in Ireland you spend half your wages to live. No one in Ireland got a dramatic pay rise, but look how much we pay for petrol or milk and vegetables compared to five years ago.

Life may be expensive, but there are social benefits to living in Ireland. While healthcare in Hungary is free, the minimum wage in Ireland means you have security wherever you work, explains Ildiko Ignacz. Wages in medical or IT jobs in Hungary are comparable to comparable positions in Ireland, but lower wages for retail jobs are paid just 700 euros per month.

Ignacz says she knows some Hungarian families in Ballyhaunis.

They work in Bpod [bathroom fixtures factory] and Dawn Meats and Western Brand.

“The EU’s freedom to travel and work has made a younger generation of Hungarians curious about travel.

Almost everyone has a family member who has moved somewhere in the EU.