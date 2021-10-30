Here’s the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson seeks defensive improvement along the stretch in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 13th-ranked Demon Deacons will receive Duke on Saturday. The matchup concludes a month in which they have had trouble slowing down opposing running games in wins against Louisville, Syracuse and Army. Clawson pointed out details such as taking the correct tack angle or dropping a block faster. The undefeated Demon Deacons lost 42.3 points and 543.7 yards per game in their October wins. They had allowed a total of 31 points in previous league wins against Florida State and Virginia.

UNDATED (AP) The spotlight is shining on the Big Ten this week with three games sure to impact divisional races and possibly the College Football Playoff. The best of the bunch is in East Lansing. That’s where number 8 Michigan State receives number 6 Michigan in an undefeated matchup that will separate the East Division. Penn State No. 20 heads to Ohio State No. 5 as a major underdog in a meeting of teams that have gone in opposite directions in recent weeks. No. 9 Iowa visits Wisconsin in what would be a defensive battle in the West.

CINCINNATI (AP) No. 2 Cincinnati has embraced the grit and low-nonsense aspects of its program. They call it Clifton Style, a shout out to the rough neighborhood around the urban campus. Linebacker Joel Dublanko says the Bearcats want a gritty, tough team to match their working-class town. They may not have all the comfort typical of college football powerhouses, but it didn’t hold them back. Heading into the second half of the season, Cincinnati is looking to become the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to make it to the College Football Playoff.

UNDATED (AP) Lousiville’s trip to the state of North Carolina tops the week 9 schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack dropped out of the AP Top 25 after a loss at Miami. But Dave Doeren’s team is still deciding its own fate in the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals have two league losses and are trying to stay in a race led by No. 13 Wake Forest. The schedule includes a visit to the state of Florida with Clemson after last year’s meeting was called off due to concerns about COVID-19. Plus, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and North Carolina receiver Josh Downs are top players to watch this weekend.

UNDATED (AP) Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall faces his former school in Provo, Utah for the first time this weekend. Mendenhalls isn’t sure what kind of greeting he will receive from BYU believers after being hired by Virginia in December 2015. Mendenhall led the Cougars to a bowling game every season he was in charge. The 25th Cougars are now coached by Kalani Sitake. He continues the winning tradition since he joined Mendenhall. The Cougars are 14-4 below Sitake when ranked.

CLEMSON, SC (AP) Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says fans of his football program don’t know how to act or what to say as the Tigers struggle through their season. Swinney says normally friendly faces are now avoiding his gaze and he’s getting lots of prayers for you as the once mighty Tigers have been humiliated this season. Clemson looks set to bounce back from his 27-17 loss to number 17 Pittsburgh when the Tigers meet the state of Florida on Saturday. The Tigers have won the last five of the Seminoles. Florida State is heading the other way with three straight wins after opening the season with four losses in a row.

UNDATED (AP) The state of North Carolina hosts Louisville in an important matchup for their Atlantic Coast Conference division race. The Wolfpack lost last weekend in Miami to drop out of the Top 25. But NC State still has its own destiny in its hands to win the Atlantic Division race going into Saturday night’s game. Louisville has two league losses and must win to stay within range of No. 13 Wake Forest in the division. The Cardinals beat Boston College. This is Wolfpack’s only home game in 47 days.