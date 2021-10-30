



Here are week 11 Arizona high school soccer scores. The list will be updated as more finals become available: Thursday’s matches Phoenix Barry Goldwater 33, Phoenix South Mountain 0 Glendale Deer Valley 40, Buckeye Youngker 20 Friday’s matches Phoenix North Canyon 56, Phoenix Alhambra 6 Kayenta Monument Valley 43, page 0 Red Mesa 60, Keams Canyon Hopi 0 Tuba City 30, Chinle 20 Whiteriver Alchesay 38, St Johns 35 American leadership Queen Creek 55, Chandler Seton Catholic 21 Tucson Empire 27, Tucson Amphitheater 7 Glendale Apollo 63, Phoenix Maryvale0 Phoenix Arcadia 55, Tempe 7 Gilbert San Tan Charter 32, Gilbert Arete Prep 22 Tucson Push Ridge 41, Chandler Arizona College Prep 19 Goodyear Millennium 55, Laveen Betty Fairfax 6 Bradshaw Mountain 14, Flagstaff Coconino 0 Phoenix Brophy Prep 33, Peoria Centennial 20 Phoenix Camelback 21, Phoenix Central 20 Casa Grande 27, Oro Valley Canyon del Oro 6 Waddell Canyon View 63, Glendale Independence 0 Phoenix Carl Hayden 60, Phoenix Washington 0 Tucson Tanque Verde 47, Tucson Catalina 0 Laveen Cesar Chavez 59, Chandler Basha 7 Chandler 21, Queen Creek Castle 17 Phoenix Veritas Prep 14, Chandler Prep 13 Bullhead City 48, Chino Valley 0 Apache Junction 46, San Tan Valley Combs 34 Coolidge 60, San Tan Foothills 6 Phoenix Christian 48, Phoenix Cortez 0 Peoria 28,Sunrise Mountain 21 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 48, Phoenix Sunnyslope 17 Tempe Corona Del Sol 51, Mesa Dobson 0 Mesa Eastmark 34, Florence 7 Tucson Desert View 48, Tucson Flowing Wells7 Peoria 49, Yuma Gila Ridge 20 Scottsdale Norte Dame 49, Gilbert 10 Glendale 33, Phoenix St Mary’s 21 Camp Verde 36, Glendale Prep 18 Chandler Hamilton 32, Gilbert Highland 12 Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 71, at Heritage Academy Laveen 0 Gilbert Higley 57, Gilbert Perry 20 Phoenix Horizon 68, Maricopa 12 Buckeye Verrado 48, Glendale Ironwood 20 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 63, Tucson Rincon University 0 Yuma Cibola 48, Yuma Kofa 13 Lake Havasu 47, Foothills of Goodyear Estrella 0 Peoria Liberty 33, Phoenix Pinnacle 27 Benjamin Franklin Queen Creek 49, Tempe Marcos de Nice 0 Mesa 49, Tucson 0 Miami 57, Globe 6 Kingman Lee Williams 49, Cottonwood Mingus 31 Buckeye Union 52, Phoenix Moon Valley 20 Marana Mountain View 63, Tucson Cholla 7 Mesa Mountain View 31, Phoenix Desert Vista 13 Phoenix NFL Yet 40, Kingman Academy 7 Marana 55, Nogales 0 Phoenix North 40, Phoenix Trevor Browne 33 PhoenixNorth Pointe Prep 52, Madison Highland 20 Glendale Cactus 56, Phoenix Northwest Christian 3 El Mirage Dysart 44, Buckeye Odyssey Institute 6 Surprise Paradise Honors 48, Avondale St. John Paul II 14 Parker 67, Highland Prep 6 Payson 27, Lakeside Blue Ridge 26 Morenci 33, Pima 19 Pinon 18, Sanders Valley 14 Prescott 29, Flagstaff 6 Glendale Raymond S Kellis 42, Avondale West Point 0 Queen Creek 14, Mesa Red Mountain 9 Tucson Cataline Foothills 42, Rio Rico 0 Mohave Valley River Valley 49, Kingman 6 Eagle Round Valley 49, Winslow 19 Scottsdale Saguaro 43, Gilbert Green Field 7 Tucson Sabino 71, Sahuarita 6 Tucson Sahuaro 28, Tucson Pueblo 20 Tucson Salpointe Catholic 45, Sierra Vista Buena 7 Gilbert Christian 56, San Carlos 0 Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor 49, Surprise Valley Vista 7 Eloy Santa Cruz 56, Tucson Santa Rita 0 Scottsdale Christian 21, Scottsdale Prep 20 Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 33, American Leadership Ironwood 8 National Anthem Boulder Creek 28, Surprise Shadow Ridge7 Mesa Westwood 49, Mesa Skyline 0 Snowflake 19, Show layer 0 Vail Cienega 34, Tucson Sunnyside 0 Thatcher 55, Safford 0 Phoenix Thunderbird 54, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 21 Bisbee 48, Tombstone 26 Goodyear Trivium Prep 45, Wellton Antelope 6 Chandler Valley Christian 56, Fountain Hills 20 Phoenix Valley Lutheran 44, Tonopah Valley 22 Casa Grande Vista Grande 28, Yuma 20 Yuma Catholic 55, Wickenburg 0 Benson 35, Willcox 0 Gilbert Williams Field 37, Mesa Desert Ridge35 Fort Defiance Window Rock 35, Ganado 30 1A, 8-man quarter-finals Heber Mogollon 52, Colorado City El Capitan 8 St David 69, Baghdad 46 Williams 58, Shopman Hayden 6 Saturday 1A, 8-man quarterfinals San Manuel vs. MOHAVE EXPECTED, at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3 p.m. To suggest ideas for human stories and other news, you can reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert. Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

