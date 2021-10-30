Rochelle News Leader | Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs enjoys successful season with seven wins





ROCHELLE – The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team had more seniors this season than any other season during Lizzie Cartwright’s tenure as head coach. That experience translated into seven wins this fall, but with more than a dozen seniors set to leave the roster, next season could be a rebuilding year for Cartwright and the Lady Hubs. Rochelle finished this season with a 7-8 overall record, scoring six non-conference wins and one Interstate 8 Conference win against Kaneland. It was the fifth consecutive season that the Lady Hubs had increased their win tally from the previous season. Rochelle will try to build on sixth in the conference and fifth in the IHSA 1A Rochelle Sectional. “I was happy with how competitive our girls were,” Cartwright said. “They exceeded our expectations and were determined to compete at the highest level this season.” Fourteen seniors will leave the Lady Hub roster, including seven seniors who finished the season as varsity starters. Three-year-old varsity player Emma Hicks and newcomer Madison Ost anchored Rochelle in singles, while two-time state qualifiers Jordin Dickey and MeLisa Young led the Lady Hubs in doubles. Josie Lundquist, Megan Thompson and Ashley Knight will also leave the program as perennial varsity starters in doubles. “I’m going to miss all our seniors,” Cartwright said. “We’ve shared a lot of stories and inside jokes over the years and I’m going to miss all the laughter. I thought the girls improved their general technique and their mental toughness. They could have fun and relax while playing, but they knew also when they had to be competitive and they learned a lot about the sport.” Junior Abby Tarvestad will be the only Lady Hub player to have earned varsity experience this season and be eligible to return next season. However, Rochelle will have several junior varsity and fresh-soph players eligible to return next season, including sophomore Elin Zheng, who finished first in singles this season at the Princeton Fresh-Soph Tournament. “I think all of our varsity spots will be open to girls who are willing to put in the effort,” Cartwright said. “Elin stood out to us as coaches with her consistency and I think she is someone we can look forward to next season. We want the girls to keep working and want to keep expanding the program and enjoy our success when we have it. I think we’ll start building again next year, but we know everything comes in waves, so I’m excited about that.”

