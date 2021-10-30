T20 World Cup: How Asif Pakistans blush against Afghanistan | Cricket News

The inclusion of Asif Alis in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad raised some eyebrows.

Ali is a proven performer in domestic cricket but his returns in the national team colors are inconsistent.

On Friday, he skipped four sixes in the penultimate, as Pakistan sealed a five-wicket win over Afghanistan with six balls left, the teams third win in as many T20 World Cup matches.

Asif Ali on fire 6666#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/b8pnC0JqQj Captain Jack Sparrow (@abdulrehmansta1) October 29, 2021

The game was evenly matched as Pakistan went into the last two overs and needed 24 runs to win.

But man-of-the-match Ali then sent Karim Janat into the stands four times in the span of six balls to consolidate Pakistan’s place at the top of Group 2.

The 2009 champions now need one more win against Namibia or Scotland to qualify for the semi-finals.

Asif Ali finishing matches are like pic.twitter.com/6hPzlw8gPZ PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) October 29, 2021

The dashing batsman Ali said he was sure to hit sixes.

I am confident in my at bat and that paid off, Asif said after the game. I hit sixes to the longer side of the border.

Pakistan, chasing 148 to win, was well placed at 122-3 in the 17th left when Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan turned the match upside down and Babar Azam bowled for 51.

In the next over, Naveen-ul-Haq only gave up two runs and sent veteran Shoaib Malik away for 19.

Shadab Khan came in for the last ball from the over and led a shot into space, but Asif refused a single and took the fate of the game in his hands.

Alhumdulillah, 3/3! Afghanistan has fought well. A brilliant display of bowling from our team especially Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad. Fakhar was simply remarkable and Asif Ali’s amazing finish was indeed the icing on the cake. All eyes are on the next one! #WhyNotMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/u13FKuAKxP Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 29, 2021

With Pakistan needing 24 of the last two overs, he raged against Janat, hitting the first, third, fifth and sixth deliveries high over the border.

Yes, I knew there was a single, but I was confident that I would hit sixes and score the necessary runs, Asif said.

They didn’t lean to the shorter limits, but I hit it to the longer side. My job is to hit sixes, so I practice in situation-based scenarios, where I have to hit sixes in the last five overs-like situations, he said.

Asif was reviled for his poor form despite being given consistent opportunities by team management, but he said he ignored criticism.

I don’t read what is said about me on social media and I don’t watch television so I don’t know what is said about me on social media and that helps me focus on my work.

Prior to Alis’ attack, amid unbearable tension and a cacophony of noise, Afghanistan’s players were in sight of the biggest win in their country’s cricketing history.

But with four aggressive hits, Asif Ali took it from them.

The border was small from this point on, so I told my partner Id to go for it, Asif said. Thank goodness we made it happen.

Asif has played many such innings in the Pakistani Super League. I was confident he would get us out of trouble, said Pakistani captain Babar Azam.

Asif Ali, do you remember the name 2.0? Ben Sokes agrees! #PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/ijWhbfxEAs Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) October 29, 2021

Earlier, Pakistani pacesetter Shaheen Afridi repeatedly hit the path of Hazratullah Zazais after Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi chose to bat.

Pakistan blew a review trying to get Zazai lbw but went on to destroy Afghanistan’s top order to reduce them to 39-4 in the sixth.

Haris Rauf took a brilliant tumble catch in the second to send Zazai back and then caught Asghar Afghan from his own bowling.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz nearly ran himself after a substitution with Afghan, but couldn’t take advantage of the delay and Afghanistan lost the top half of their batting order for even half of their innings.

Nabi and Gulbadan Naib came to the rescue of Afghanistan and hit identical unbeaten 35’s to make their total a bit more respectable.

Pakistan lost Mohammed Rizwan early on in their response, but Babar and Fakhar Zaman (30) together pushed off half the target.

More than 1,000 ticketless Afghan fans forcibly tried to enter the stadium before the match and were thwarted by local police.