OU football: predictions for No. 4 Sooners’ game against Texas Tech | Sport

no. 4 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) takes on Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday at 2:30 PM in Norman (ABC). The Sooners are favorites with 19.5 points.

OU will be looking to rebound against the Red Raiders after being scrapped by Kansas last week, trailing it 14-0 at halftime. Here are the Dailys sports bureau’s predictions for the game:

Mason Young, sports editor:Formerly 45, Red Raiders 28

If Oklahoma wins the toss on Saturday afternoon, I’d love to see it choose to receive the kick. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and the Sooners offense were able to really set the tone early by getting the ball and scoring right away, similar to what Kansas did to OU last week.

That’s all the more important against a Texas Tech squad known for fouling. Perhaps this Red Raiders group offensive isn’t as vigorous as it has been in years past, but either way, Oklahoma doesn’t need to catch up. Leave that to your opponent. So I predict the Sooners will lead 28-7 at half time before they hold the pedal down in the second half.

In addition, the secondary OU has often been maligned, while red shirt sophomore starter Woodi Washington remains out with an injury sustained against West Carolina on September 11. However, I expect junior cornerback Jaden Davis to step when the Sooners need it most and intercept his longtime friend, Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi, sometime in the second half.

Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Sooners 38, Red Raiders 17

The Sooners really need their farewell week. Fatigue started in Oklahoma, and if you need proof of that, go back and watch the first half of the game against Kansas. Playing nine consecutive games is not easy.

Fortunately for OU, it only has a week to go before it can get some much-needed rest. It is also beneficial for the Sooners that this week they are playing a team that decided to fire its head coach on Monday. Nevertheless, a Texas Tech offensive is still a worthy opponent. The Red Raiders have scored 20 or more points in nine of their last 10 matchups against Oklahoma.

That said, I expect this game to start close before the Sooners can regroup and take it out of reach. To do that, OU needs his defense to get back to forcing multiple turnovers in a game. In a matchup where the Sooners secondary is likely to be tested every snap, I think that unit will come up with at least two interceptions to get the OU rolling in November.

Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 49, Red Raiders 31

Oklahoma needs a bounceback win, and fast. With the bye week looming next week before three consecutive ranked matchups against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State, the defense cannot afford to continue to struggle.

However, I predict that the Sooners’ slightly embarrassing victory over the Jayhawks last week will fuel them. With the return of defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, I think OU will step up some much-needed pressure after just one sack in the last two games. I expect OU to produce five sacks against the Red Raiders, which would be the second time it has scored so many in a game this season.

Yes, Texas Tech is playing without coach Matt Wells, who was fired this week and has an interim in Sonny Cumbie, but I nevertheless expect the Oklahomas offense to score at will. Williams will continue his impressive stretch in his third career start with at least four total touchdowns. Also, Kennedy Brooks’ walk back will eclipse 100 meters for the third time this year.