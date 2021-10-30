The next generation of men’s tennis

Novak Djokovic dominated men’s tennis this year, but when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal became physically exhausted, 2021 also marked a change of guard: Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the final of the French Open; Matteo Berrettini reached the Wimbledon final; Alexander Zverev won the Olympic gold medal; and Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final and went on to win the United States Open. All are 25 years or younger.

Now a new crop of youngsters, 24 years and under, is rising in the rankings, but some will stop.

To stand out from their peers, everyone has to fine-tune their game; these 10 will most likely join the sporting elite, if they improve one aspect of their game. Below is a review of each player from coaches, analysts and former professionals. Rankings are through Thursday.

Casper Ruud

Norway, 22 years; world ranking: 8

Ruud’s speed and all-round play shine on clay, said Tom Shimada, a coach at the Van Der Meer Tennis Academy in South Carolina, but now he must figure out how to play on the faster services.

Ruud needs more free points when serving, said Jimmy Arias, director of the IMG Academys tennis program in Florida and a Tennis Channel analyst. He still has to grind on his serve and in tournaments of three or five sets, which makes it difficult.