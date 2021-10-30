Sports
The next generation of men’s tennis
Novak Djokovic dominated men’s tennis this year, but when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal became physically exhausted, 2021 also marked a change of guard: Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the final of the French Open; Matteo Berrettini reached the Wimbledon final; Alexander Zverev won the Olympic gold medal; and Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final and went on to win the United States Open. All are 25 years or younger.
Now a new crop of youngsters, 24 years and under, is rising in the rankings, but some will stop.
To stand out from their peers, everyone has to fine-tune their game; these 10 will most likely join the sporting elite, if they improve one aspect of their game. Below is a review of each player from coaches, analysts and former professionals. Rankings are through Thursday.
Casper Ruud
Norway, 22 years; world ranking: 8
Ruud’s speed and all-round play shine on clay, said Tom Shimada, a coach at the Van Der Meer Tennis Academy in South Carolina, but now he must figure out how to play on the faster services.
Ruud needs more free points when serving, said Jimmy Arias, director of the IMG Academys tennis program in Florida and a Tennis Channel analyst. He still has to grind on his serve and in tournaments of three or five sets, which makes it difficult.
Patrick McEnroe, a director of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in New York and analyst for ESPN, was pleasantly surprised by Ruud’s service and instead finds that Ruud needs more firepower on his forehand, be it more power or more spin.
Hubert HurkaczI
Poland, age 24; standings: 9
Hurkacz turned heads with his Miami Open win this year, but Arias said he needed to maintain consistency as he sometimes lost to lesser players.
McEnroe sees that as a lack of assertiveness despite his rise in the standings: he needs to be more aggressive with his shots, but also with his attitude. He could use some swagger.
Jannik Sinner
Italy, 20 years; standings: 11
Sinner himself said he couldn’t pick one thing to improve on. I am only 20 years old; I have to improve everything, he said. I need to improve the serve, my volleys and also my game.
McEnroe and Arias said he needed variety and creativity in his approach. He’s missing the subtleties of the game, McEnroe said, when he has to hit the ball at 60 percent or cut it in half and let the other man come up with something.
Felix Auger Aliassime
Canada, age 21; standings: 12
It gets cramped at times, leading to service breaks at crucial moments. He’ll just give you a service break with two double fouls and two unexplained first-ball fouls, Arias said.
McEnroe said that Auger-Aliassime was a real student of the game, so he sometimes thinks too much. He’s looking for the perfect shot, so he makes mistakes, McEnroe said. He needs to relax, just let it go and play with more freedom, relying on his athleticism.
Denis Shapovalov
Canada, 22 years old; standings: 13
Shapovalov has captivated fans ever since he shocked Nadal as an 18-year-old at the 2017 Canadian Open, but Shapovalov’s strength and style can work against him. He has great weapons, but he goes for a lot, said Shimada. Trying to beat winners is a hard way to consistently beat the guys who play incredible defense.
McEnroe said Shapovalov needed more high percentage shots on his service return: he tends to make big swings and needs to be more consistent on the return, playing smart, neutral or even defensive shots to get into the rally.
Reilly Opelka
United States, age 24; standings: 26
Opelka needs confidence. Reaching the next level requires an evolution of his mindset, Shimada said:
Arias recalled seeing Opelka double fault twice in a row in Atlanta this summer and then repeatedly muttering to himself: I should have played team sports.
McEnroe said that at 6-foot-11, Opelka should maximize his size and strength, get bigger ahead of time, come back and serve. He jokes that he doesn’t want to be a serve bot, but he should play as a serving bot more often, McEnroe said. To beat the top players, he must overpower them.
Sebastian Korda
United States, age 21; standings: 38
Korda rose from 119th place this year, but his continued climb requires better serve, Shimada said, citing his loss to Karen Khachanov at Wimbledon, where Korda was broken seven times in the fifth set as Exhibit A.
You can’t let that happen, McEnroe said. The service has to get better and he has to get stronger and more intrusive.
Carlos Alcaraza placeholder image
Spain, 18 years; standings: 40
Even before this article, which is essentially nit-picking, Arias, McEnroe and Shimada were stunned when it came to the dynamic Alcaraz, who jumped the rankings from 141 this year.
If I had to pick one man you can’t think of, it’s Alcaraz, McEnroe said. He can do it all, and he has moxie.
Jenson Brooksby
United States, 21 years; standings: 56
He believes that he must commit to being physical and running through the ball in points to avoid going on the defensive. That’s what I work on the most, Brooksby said.
While Shimada, McEnroe and Arias are amazed by his movement and feel, and his unusual strokes and style, they said his big problem was actually his serve.
for his mate, [6-foot-4], his serve is mediocre at best, McEnroe said.
He’ll need a dangerous serve to win a major, but if he improves there, Arias said, watch out.
With a bigger serve, he could be American Daniil Medvedev.
Lorenzo Musetti
Italy, age 19; standings: 65
He is clear in his self-analysis. I have to improve my service, but especially my return and especially on hard courts, said Musetti, a clay specialist. With my one-handed backhand I have to work on stepping to the ball.
Give him points for self-awareness. He just isn’t doing enough with the serve, Shimada said, while Arias said Musetti with a one-handed backhand should at least go neutral on the return (hitting harder so he doesn’t start rallies at a disadvantage).
McEnroe said that Musetti doesn’t intervene as naturally as some of the other guys and that he needs to get the ball a little earlier.
