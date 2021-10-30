Kingston Wins 14th Consecutive Section Crown – Daily Freeman





KYSERIKE, NY Kingston High continued its field hockey regime on Thursday, October 28, winning the Section 9, Class A Championship for the 14th consecutive time with a 6-0 win over Pine Bush. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Tigers each scored two goals in the second, third and fourth periods. Emily Beichert had two goals and Adelaide Finley added a goal and one assist to lead Kingston. Niara Franklin and Keeley Savona scored in the second quarter. Beichert and Hannah Timbrouck followed in the third and Finley and Beichert provided the highest score in the fourth. With Kingston’s defense preventing Pine Bush from gaining any traction, Tigers goalkeeper Kara Houston had a clean sheet and failed to save. “Kingston has adjusted his positioning in training and it has paid off,” said Kingston coach Kristy Nissen. “Pine Bush has many experienced players. In the regular season it was a closely matched game,” noted Nissen. “Kingston girls have worked hard in practice to make better moves and push more attackingly. Our attack played well tonight and it was great to watch. “ Grace Grant had 22 saves for Pine Bush. Kingston will play the Section 1 champion in a regional final on November 7 at 3pm in Rondout. Taconic Hills 1, Pine Plains 0 Marilyn Roque-Velasquez scored from a penalty corner with 29.5 seconds left in the second overtime to give Taconic Hills the win. Ava Skabowski assisted. “What a great battle between both teams.” Taconic coach Angela Webster said. “It was both impressive and exciting to watch. Both teams deserve recognition for their efforts.” The keepers put in an excellent effort. Grace Alvarez had six saves for Taconic, while Alyssa Bathrick made 10 for Pine Plains. Taconic will play the Section 1 champion in a regional final at 12:30 PM on November 7 in Rondout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfreeman.com/2021/10/29/high-school-girls-field-hockey-roundup-kingston-wins-14th-straight-section-crown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

