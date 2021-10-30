Sports
Watch: Rafael Nadal plays a cute point against a 97-year-old tennis player
When it comes to making your dreams come true, it’s never too late. And a tennis player in his 90s proved the exact same thing when he took the field with none other than 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal! Now a sweet video of the game is melting hearts online.
Nadal welcomed a special fan to the Rafa Nadal Academy this week, Ukrainian player Leonid Stanislavskyi. The 97-year-old man holds the Guinness World Record as the oldest player in the world licensed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). His dream was to play with the 35-year-old Spanish legend to some extent.
Since Stanislavskyi had previously indicated that he would like to visit the Spaniard’s tennis academy in his hometown of Manacor, the duo recently met and exchanged their love for the game. But it became even more beautiful when they did not stop exchanging greetings, but were seen together.
Nadal welcomed his oldest opponent onto the pitch with a soft rally, while Stanislavskyi proved his burning desire to play with his favorite player by delicately hitting balls across the pitch despite his age.
Watch the video here:
Dream maker Rafa Nadal made a fan’s dream come true by beating him: Leonid Stanislavskyi, 97 years old.
( @rnadalacademy)pic.twitter.com/Aj8RL9CEAM
We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) October 29, 2021
According to ATP tour, Stanislavskyi, who has been involved in amateur tennis for over 50 years, had sent a letter to the ITF a few months ago requesting that a new veterans category be created for players in his age bracket. As a result, the ITF introduced a new category for the over-90s for the first time at the ITF Super Senior World Championships.
His academy also shared some photos from their match and they posed for the camera for a commemorative shot.
– Leonid: Can I play a point with you?
– Rafa: Of course! pic.twitter.com/soHR0XznCJ
Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 29, 2021
People on social media were deeply moved by the sports star’s sweet and thoughtful gesture. Others were very impressed with the non-year-old’s skills and enthusiasm. The duo’s wide smiles in the photos, a testament to their genuine happiness, delighted everyone online.
How cool 🙂 https://t.co/OfjnC322Vq
Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 29, 2021
this is amazing https://t.co/znrFFT6RXq
Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 29, 2021
Look at how Nadal cuts this man up, just cut him from side to side, short and deep, methodically, just dominate, play with him, and then commit the murder. No one scarier than Rafa when he’s busy. https://t.co/wEjQZK3AJv
Andy Bobrow (@abobrow) October 29, 2021
Rafael Nadal for the win. Timeline cleaner… https://t.co/EPu39XdAzY
Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 29, 2021
Oh. Wow!!! How great is this!!! #Respect @rnadalacademy https://t.co/7xuZxTti7h
Patricia Finger Russell (@BethpageGirl) October 30, 2021
My father is also 97 and has the same vitality, but not a tennis player! He has recently stopped driving long distances at night. But during the day? Pftt, no problem https://t.co/Ad03PO1A3M
Vaxxed Crone (@NHRunningLady) October 29, 2021
Therapy sessions https://t.co/LxW0L1T8pS
Mr. Yolatha Ntanjana (@ only1bigyo) October 29, 2021
Do you know what characterizes the Top 3? Their humility.
All 3 are not only champions but also extraordinary people.
Thanks for sharing this Eleanor. I loved it@DjokovicEleanor
end (@PRABHYCW1) October 30, 2021
I can’t stop watching this clip! This is so special! mr. Stanislavskyi is truly an inspiration! What a joie de vivre!
Miragegrace (@Miragegrace1) October 30, 2021
Once again Rafa made the dream of one of the fans come true! He is the mildest champion. And you can tell from his smile in the photos that he had a blast with Mr. Stanislavskyi!!!
DQ-Poa (@DqPoa) October 29, 2021
Astonishing. At 97 years old, he can stand and tap a few balls over the net and with none other than Rafa. Can’t get any better than this.
Josi Jose (@JosiJoseM) October 29, 2021
This is so sweet and generous of @Rafael Nadal. If there was always such kindness from everyone…
Rachel P Champagne (@MlleChouChoo) October 29, 2021
Old man can hit. Much better than I’ve ever been at tennis. And Rafa’s mastery of setting him up perfectly is impressive too.
Eric Johnson (@erod550) October 29, 2021
