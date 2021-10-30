Gophers open Big Ten hockey season with 4-1 win over Notre Dame

The Gophers’ two main edicts for their opening series of the conference were to score first and play a better defense.

Ryan Johnson seemed to take that personally.

The junior defender assisted on two of the Gophers’ goals, including that all-important first strike, and led the D-core in closing Notre Dame 4-1 on Friday at the 3M Arena in Mariucci. The No. 7 Gophers (4-3, 1-0 Big Ten) recovered from last weekend’s sweep against Minnesota Duluth in front of an announced crowd of 6,744. They will try the action against the No. 14 Fighting Irish (4-2, 0-1) repeat Saturday at 5pm.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko was especially disappointed with his veteran defender in a 3-2 loss to Duluth and didn’t hold back his criticism. But Motzko noted after Friday’s win how his tough love came from a place with high standards.

Although the attacker had six freshmen and had to take on a new transfer, the defense remained largely intact from last season, with each player returning with some experience. So when the group made poor turnovers or left opponents unguarded, Motzko knew they could play better.

Friday was a high-level recovery of that game.

“We might have had to have a game like this to be solidified,” Motzko said. “Remind us a little bit.”

Notre Dame plays a very defensive, high-pressure style, and the Gophers sensed that from the start, managing just one shot on target for the first nearly 15 minutes of the game. But when that second shot came, it became the kind of breakthrough the Gophers had struggled with early this season.

Johnson passed the puck to the center of Ben Meyers in the neutral zone, and he took it from there, skating to the Irish and circling Notre Dame goalkeeper Matthew Galajda.

That seemed to put the Gophers into a more offensive second period, beating Notre Dame 15-10. Johnson grabbed the puck from a Notre Dame skater and turned it over to winger Bryce Brodzinski, who completed the penalty for that turnover with a shot from the top of the left circle at 2:10 p.m.

“Obviously we had a tough start for our team. But that’s what we need to do: string together wins and build one game at a time,” Johnson said. “You could see in the dressing room that the mood is going to change. So whether you’re just saying something, just shifting our attention to what’s ahead is really important. And forgetting what was behind it.”

Notre Dame cut the Gophers’ lead at 2:29 PM of the third period. Minnesota tried to clear the puck behind the net, but it popped out back up front, where center Graham Slaggert was alone to knock it past Gophers goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine.

That ended a 165-minute, 31-second shutout for LaFontaine, who kept the Irish off the board in the teams’ final meetings a season ago. But he still finished with 28 saves on 29 shots.

Galajda finished with 25 saves from the Gophers’ 29 shots, including a beauty from winger Mason Nevers.

With Notre Dame desperate for an equaliser, Nevers took a cross-ice pass from Matthew Knies and finesse it around a defender for a snappy backhand into goal with two minutes left. Winger Blake McLaughlin added one more to an empty net with one second to go.

“They’re going to push. They have a great system. They have great players. They are a great team,” Nevers said of Notre Dame. “And we were ready for that.”