Quebec cricket on the rise? Local player selected for national team for 1st time in 12 years

Shreyas Vasudevareddy Movva, 28, may just be the new face of an emerging Quebec cricket scene.

The software engineer recently received the call telling him that he had made the cut for a qualifying tournament for the T-20 Cricket World Cup, to be held November 7-15 in Antigua and Barbuda.

“When I came to Canada I had two goals. One is to get a master’s degree at (Concordia) University and another is to be selected for Cricket Canada. So I would say the hunger for the goal was in me,” Movva said.

Movva emigrated from India to Montreal five years ago with his ambitious goals.

But after speaking with friends, he discovered that it would be difficult to realize his lifelong dream of playing international cricket from Quebec.

“Some players always said to me, ‘Oh, you’re not getting selected because they don’t want to get people out of Quebec’ or something. But I kept believing in the management of the Quebec Cricket Federation. They helped me a lot.”

Recognizing Movva’s potential, the federation and its president, Charles Pais, worked with him to create opportunities for him to showcase his skills at national team training camps, often in the Toronto area.

“It doesn’t happen often,” Pais said of Quebec players who make it to the national team, “but this is no fluke. The level of play is getting better in Quebec.”

Pais added that Quebec’s federation has grown to around 600 players in 38 senior-level club teams by 2021. Including other competitions outside the QCF, he estimates there are now more than 1,000 senior-level players in the province.

The federation says the biggest challenge is the lack of good cricket grounds to play and practice.

“I’m pretty happy for Quebec. I’m pretty happy for Shreyas too. This is a start,” said Amarinder Bhinder, the head coach of Canada’s T-20 Men’s national team.

“In the central T20 (training camp) I noticed that there was not one, but there were three or four very good Quebec cricketers. In the future they could knock the door. There is some talent in Quebec.”

Family support and personal sacrifice

When Movva learned that he would be carrying the maple leaf, Movva first called his parents in India.

“All the dreams, all the hard work, all the time I spend on the field, it all came to me. I was shocked for two or three minutes,” Movva said.

His father MG Vasudevareddy, who was an accomplished cricketer in his youth, was particularly excited to hear the news.

Movva says his parents in India (N. Yashodamma, left and MG Vasudevareddy, right) have always supported his dream of playing cricket at an international level. (Submitted by Shreyas Vasudevareddy Movva)

“My father is my biggest inspiration when it comes to cricket. I saw his trophies. I saw his pictures when I was young,” says Movva. “My father was everywhere (with joy) to share the news with his friends.”

Making the squad took a lot more than raw talent.

Movva first balanced his schedule as a full-time student with his education. Then, after graduation, for 15 months, he relied on the support of friends and family so that he could focus on training with the national team development team.

Now he works full time for a freight management company. He trains for his sport in the evenings and on weekends.

“It takes a lot of energy, and all the support comes from my friends. They help me with the housework and everything, and when I get the time, they tell me to go to the gym or go to practice and they will come and support me there. That’s how I get the energy,” Movva said.

Canada’s Long Road to the World Cup

Australia will host the next International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup in November 2022.

The long road for Canada to qualify begins with the November tournament in Antigua and Barbuda. Canada is not favorite to make it, but Movva says it would be a mistake to underestimate them.

“I am sure Canada can be a better team in T20s. And (traditional world powers of cricket) India and Pakistan will be concerned in the coming future,” Movva said.

Movva and team Canada still have a long way to go to qualify for the 2022 T-20 Cricket World Cup in Australia. It kicks off in November with a qualifying tournament in Antigua and Barbuda. (Dave St Amant/CBC)

Unlike some countries, whose teams are made up of full-time professional cricketers, Canadian players generally combine their sport with full-time jobs as well.

Still, Bhinder says the Canadian team is not far from the World Cup. He says the Canadian T-20 team is currently ranked 22nd in the world and there are 20 spots for Australia.

“We beat Ireland and they were number 12 in the last qualifier. We can beat the number 12 team, we have the potential. So it’s a matter of time, good planning, good coaching and some momentum,” said Bhinder.

Movva and Team Canada must be among the top two teams in qualifying to advance to the next round.

“It feels so good and great to break that barrier,” said Movva. “I want to make Quebec stronger and also the Canadian team to qualify for the World Cup.”