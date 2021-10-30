College Football Betting Tips for Week 9: Las Vegas Odds, Over/Under

Sometimes a boring slate of college football can get exciting… exciting… landscape-changing for the College Football Playoff. But week 8 was anything but that.

Despite the nine overtime game (remember when the new OT rules were supposed to keep the games from running that long? It didn’t), it turned out to be a big dud. For the Florida State Seminoles, it was a huge slam dunk that allowed for a much-needed breather before heading down the stretch.

The games ended with a 5-5 tie for my picks, giving me an overall record of 39-46. Hopefully I can get a positive run this weekend to get me closer to .500 again.

Last week’s comment section brought to the fore a new leader with MissouriNole ousting UkedadNole. MissouriNole came out strong with a 7-3 performance. Nickname: Iceman had a lot of unders that I honestly don’t want to look up, but I hope you were able to cash in on a lot of them last weekend.

This week has a much better series of games with the Big Ten delivering a few marquee matchups to watch, so let’s get started.

All lines from Tallysight.com.

This is billed as the game of the week as both College Gameday and Big Noon Saturday will be live from East Lansing on Saturday. This rivalry has certainly produced some great moments in recent years, most notably the Surrender Cobra game from a few years ago. This year should do it again, as the teams feel like the Spiderman meme (for those unfamiliar, that’s two Spidermen pointing at each other). Basically they are the same. The calling card for both is a strong running game backed up by a solid defense. The success of Spartans has Mel Tuckers name in the group for the USC and LSU jobs, while Michigans has quieted criticism of Harbaugh for the time being. I think this is a Big Ten coin toss game that will come to an end so I’ll take the Kenneth Walker and the points over Blake Corum.

Forecast: Michigan State +3.5

Texas (+2.5) at number 16 Baylor (afternoon ET, ABC)

The afternoon slate this week isn’t very strong as this is the only other game that remotely interests me. Dave Aranda has built on the Matt Rhules foundation and vaulted Baylor back into the national discussion. The Bears started off with a very weak schedule, but have since racked up some quality wins against state of Iowa, West Virginia and BYU. Texas, on the other hand, is riding a two-game losing streak, including that shattered lead against Oklahoma. The horns come out a bye and I believe they are better than the record shows, so I’ll take Bijan Robinson and Texas.

Forecast: Texas +2.5

Number 1 Georgia (-14.5) vs. Florida in Jacksonville (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Since being crowned national champions for their close loss to Alabama, Florida has been tied at 2-2 and Dan Mullen’s name has started popping up in hot seat conversations. I’m sure they’ll just start this year with Todd Grantham as Mullen is just going to have a great year in 2020, but a blowout loss to Georgia could really turn up the heat. The Dawgs seem to be by far the best team in college football this season as they have consistently pinched their opponents every week. Georgias defense is phenomenal and the offense has done more than enough to win. I don’t believe this is a competition.

Forecast: Georgia -14.5

Texas Tech (+19.5) at No. 4 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

This game doesn’t scream interesting on the surface, especially since Texas Tech just fired their head coach this week. But I really like the players that the Red Raiders have on the roster. Maybe a new coach will allow them to let those guys shine and put their best game there. I have a feeling about this, although it could explode in my face the other way around.

Forecast: Texas Tech +19.5

As you have read recently, I gave up Clemson to figure it out this season. I’ve given them the benefit of the doubt for weeks, but they can’t find an identity other than their defenses clinging to keep them alive in the fourth and hoping they can get enough plays together to escape with a win. I’m shocked that this line is still around 10 because I don’t think Clemson can top anyone that much. Their two biggest wins against FBS opponents were 6-point wins against Boston College and Georgia Tech. Plus, I really like what Florida State has become over the past few weeks. The strong run game allows them to control the clock and the talented runners they have make every game big. I think they win outright, so taking the points is easy for me,

Forecast: State of Florida +9.5

no. 10 be Miss (+2.5) at No. 18 Auburn (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Another tough line for me this week. This game has a chance to be a lot of fun as Ole Miss has that wonderful combination of great attacks with a less than great defense. That should allow Auburn to find some success offensively and overwhelm Auburn’s defense. I don’t think we’re going to get a full Big-12 style shootout, but it certainly has the potential to be a quick scoring game. That style favors Ole Miss, so I’ll be riding with them in what should be another close-up this week.

Forecast: Ole Miss +2.5

19 SMU (PK) in Houston (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Here’s an under-the-radar game to watch this weekend. SMU is in the top 20 thanks to a 7-0 start with zero wins against ranked teams themselves. Their leader is quarterback Tanner Mordecai who has tons of guns on the offensive to get the ball (yes, I only included that for his name). The offense is the calling card, especially the passing attack that led them to success this year. Houston, however, should not be counted out in advance. The Cougars are 6-1 with an opening week loss to Texas Tech. They have improved as the year has gone by with many eruptions. Cincinnati is the class of the American, but these teams are not far behind and should make for a fun game.

Forecast: SMU

No. 20 Penn State (+18.5) at No. 5 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Ohio State has really found its stride since losing to Oregon earlier this season. The defense was the main battle and they certainly didn’t fix it, but the offense makes that rather unimportant. Since the loss, they’ve averaged over 54 points per game. Not too shabby at all. Penn State could not reach 54 as they played Illinois to 99 overtime. I really liked the Nittany Lions earlier this season, but Sean Clifford’s injury has put a stop to their Playoff dreams. He’s back but obviously limited, which is a situation you don’t want to be in against this powerful attack.

Forecast: Ohio State -18.5

Louisville (+6.5) at NC state (7:30 p.m. ET, ACCN)

This is an elimination game in the Atlantic division race. Wake Forest sits atop the group at 4-0 with a win over Louisville already in the books. The Wolfpack are the only team in a Demon Deacons game, but their margin of error disappeared last weekend with the loss to Miami. They have to run the table to pounce on Wake so they can’t afford a loss here. Louisville is certainly capable of beating them and has been incredibly competitive in every one of their losses outside of the opener against Ole Miss. I expect them to be competitive again and frankly to win this outright, so let’s go with the Cardinals.

Forecast: Louisville +6.5

North Carolina (+3.5) at No. 11 our lady (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

I’m not the biggest fan of either team on this one, but Notre Dame has become a bit of a money factory in this pick. Somehow I seem to be able to read them better than any other team. In the preseason, this felt like a huge game in both schools’ path to the Playoff. Only Notre Dame still has that chance. It could be a big challenge for Sam Howell to make a statement as the best QB prospect in the country, but I am more and more convinced that this Notre Dame is better than these average teams.

Prediction: Notre Dame -3.5