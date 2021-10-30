Faith Lutheran High School Boys, Palo Verde Girls Win 5A Tennis Titles





When Faith Lutheran opens its new tennis facility in December, it will have a new state championship flag to christen it. The Crusaders defeated Palo Verde 10-8 in a back-and-forth Class 5A Boys Championship game Friday at Bishop Gorman for their first title in program history. “We had a good group of seniors who had good experience with match play and difficult situations,” said Faith Lutheran coach Jeff Foley. “Our captains are really good leaders and cheerleaders for everyone, and I think it was because of that team camaraderie. They lifted each other up. It was a great match.” The Crusaders were unable to make it two titles, as Palo Verde won 13-5 in the girls’ title game. Faith Lutheran has had his home base at the Darling Tennis Center, which Foley calls a “great place to play,” but he’s excited to have a place on campus that he can call home. Nicco Ripamonti and Stephen Dobrev went 3-0 from their number 1 in doubles, and Kenny Dobrev was 3-0 in singles. That put sophomore Nolan Dubay in position to put the final point on the board for the Crusaders, who finished the season undefeated and denied Palo Verde its fifth straight state title. “Nolan is a sophomore, so that was a great win for him,” said Foley. “This was the boys’ first time in the final and it was a great win over a great team. We were up, we were down, and it was a close match the whole time, like a championship game should be. ” The girls competition wasn’t nearly as tight. Palo Verde coach Tyler Marchant didn’t even use his starters for the first round, but the Panthers tied the score and dominated the second and third rounds by five points each to get away with the win. Palo Verde won its sixth girls’ state championship, confirming the title it won in 2019. The Panthers did that without their best player, Caroline Lemcke, who was attending school. “The depth of this team is insane,” Marchant said. “I tell them all the time that I’m grateful to them because I don’t have to worry about their matches. I know they’re going to go to court to settle cases.” The Basic boys defeated Silverado 11-7 and the Sierra Vista girls 10-8 to capture the 4A titles on their home turf. Both titles are the first in the Wolves program history. Boulder City defeated The Meadows 10-8 to win the boys’ 3A title, and The Meadows girls dominated Truckee 15-3 to take the 3A crowns at Liberty High. It is the fourth consecutive state championship and seventh overall for the Boulder City boys and the sixth consecutive and ninth overall for The Meadows girls. The individual singles and doubles championships will be played on Saturday. Please contact Jason Orts at [email protected] To follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

