Taylor Hall: Hockey’s ‘old boys’ club’ culture must change after Blackhawks’ scandal





Taylor Hall, star of the Boston Bruins, proclaimed the atmosphere of the NHL’s “old boys’ club” and emphasized the importance of changing sports culture in response to the sexual assault investigation involving the Chicago Blackhawks. Earlier this week, former Blackhawks player Kyle Beachrevealed himself as the “John Doe” in court documents related to a lawsuit filed against the team. Beach alleged that former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Law firm Jenner & Block has conducted an independent investigation (on behalf of the Blackhawks) into the situation and released its findings last Tuesday. The company’s report concluded that the Blackhawks did not respond adequately to Beach’s allegations. Many players and coaches from across the league reacted to the Blackhawks scandal and the report’s findings this week, with some of the most notable comments coming from Boston Bruins left winger Taylor Hall. Our hearts go out to Kyle Beach, Hall told reporters after Thursday night’s loss to the Hurricanes. We were playing junior at the same time, and it’s such a shame he had to go through that. We talked about it last night. Everyone just thinks it’s terrible for him and hopes he can find some comfort in the end.” Hall added: “Every culture needs to get better and better and hockey no different. This is a game that is kind of, I think what you would call an old boys’ club. There is definitely some secrecy and things that need to change and hopefully can them You never want to think about an incident like this positive things come out because it has been so terrible But changes have to come and unfortunately people have to be held accountable. Taylor Hall when asked by @mattyports about Kyle Beach and the Blackhawks: “Every culture has to get better and better, and hockey is no different. This is a game that’s kind of what you would call an old boys’ club. … changes have to be made.” pic.twitter.com/NYtaHZHkGM Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 29, 2021 The fallout from the investigation into the Blackhawks has resulted in three people losing their jobs (so far). Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, who was behind the bench for the Blackhawks from 2008-09 to 2018-19, resigned from his position on Thursday evening. His last game as coach of the Panthers came against the Bruins on Wednesday. Blackhawk’s senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac and general manager Stan Bowman also resigned this week. On Tuesday, the NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million for “the organizations that had inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response in handling cases related to the employment of former video coach Brad Aldrichs at the club and eventual departure.” in 2010.”

