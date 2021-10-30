Deputy Gov congratulates Dr. Tandoh with Appointment at ATTF Post – Nigerian Observer





The Vice Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu told former Legos State Sports Commission chairman Dr. Congratulations to Kweku Adedayo Tandoh on his recent appointment as President of the Youth Committee of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF). dr. Kweku’s appointment was announced on his birthday. The sports-loving vice-governor said he was pleased with the appointment of Dr. Tandoh, just as he expressed his confidence in the Sports Consultant’s ability to fill his new position and take African tennis to the next level. According to Edo’s sports-loving vice-governor, who was also recently honored with the Sun Newspaper Sports Personality of the Year award, he was thrilled that he wasn’t surprised by Dr. Tandoh by ATTF, as he knows about Tandoh’s immense contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria and abroad. “I was not surprised by the appointment of Dr. Kweku’ Tandoh as Chairman, Youth Committee of ATTF, for working with me and being part of the success story of the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020 and the recent Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament in Benin. He showed his managerial and managerial insight. This appointment is not just a reward for Dr. Tandoh, but also a huge responsibility that will push him to do more at the continental level,” Shaibu said. The appointment of Dr. Tandoh was recently announced following a letter signed by the ATTF President, Khaled El-Salhy, stating in parts that this appointment is due to your outstanding achievements within the African Table Tennis Federation. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nigerianobservernews.com/2021/10/tennis-deputy-gov-congratulates-dr-tandoh-on-appointment-to-attf-post/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos