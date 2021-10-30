bears vs. 49ers What to Watch 4





Key matchup Sophomore wide receiver Darnell Mooney becomes the key to the breakthrough game for starting quarterback Justin Fields that Bears fans have been waiting for. Mooney has eclipsed Allen Robinson as Bears’ No. 1 goal, leading the team with 27 receptions, 345 yards and 12.8 yards per catch. His receptions of 64 and 32 yards against the Lions are the Bears who only have passes of 30 or more yards. (Every other NFL team has four or more.) The 49ers are fifth in the NFL in passing yards (seventh in yards per game), but they are not invulnerable. If you count a 250 yards leader with 11 pass interference penalties, they drop to 12th in the pass defense. They had three DPIs for 97 yards in a 30-18 loss to the Colts last week. Veteran Josh Norman could be on the scene. The former Pro Bowl cornerback is ranked 68th among the NFL cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus (tied with the Bears Jaylon Johnson). He has five penalties this season, four for interfering with a pass and one for holding. The Bears will attack the 49ers on the 23rd-ranked run defense with their sixth-ranked rush attack. But the chance for Fields to turn that into passing game success could be there if the Bears are aggressive enough to test the secondary 49ers. Trending The Bears are in the bottom three of nine of the 11 offensive categories in the NFL’s 32nd weekly stats pack and last in six of them (yards, yards per play, passing yards, passing yards per play, allowed sacks and third- down conversions), 31st in one (interceptions), and 30th in two (points and first downs). They are also last in touchdown passes (three) and 31st in passer rating (68.1). The Bears are sixth in rushing (131 yards per game) and 11th in rushing yards per attempt (4.5). Player to watch Fields is coming off a miserable match in which he threw three interceptions, fumbled three times (lost twice) and was fired four times. His passer rating of 44.3 was the second lowest of his five NFL starts, eclipsed only by the 41.2 rating against the Browns when he was fired nine times and threw just 20 passes. His teammates didn’t help him, with a missed blitz pickup by rookie driving Khalil Herbert back and a bad drop by tight end Cole Kmet on the Bears’ first two series setting a bad tone. Either way, Fields’ supporting cast will have to give him a better chance of succeeding against a 49ers defense that could be hot or cold sixth in yards but 21st in points. X Factor Bears’ weekly routine was changed this week with coach Matt Nagy in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. It will be interesting to see how they react if Nagy is unable to coach on Sunday, with special teams coordinator Chris Tabor the acting head coach.

