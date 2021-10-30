St. Thomas football quickly turns attention in Pioneer League with solid play

Whatever question there was about the fact that St. Thomas football could move from Division III to Division I, the discussion is no longer about that.

The question isn’t whether St. Thomas can survive in the Pioneer League, it’s whether the Tommies can compete for the conference title.

On Saturday, they face off against Pioneer League member Marist, which has the longest-serving head coach in Division I football, Jim Parady. In his 30th season, he will face the Tommies for the first time.

“This was the first week that I actually watched their film as we prepared for it. I have to tell you I wasn’t really happy because they were so good on film,” said Parady. “I didn’t expect them to be as good as what came out of the movie. I said to my wife that, ‘Gosh, I was hoping they wouldn’t be as good.’ “

Marist tied 3-1 with the Tommies in conference play, one game behind leaders Davidson and Morehead State at 4-0. Parady understands what St. Thomas has been through in making this transition, having taken the Red Foxes from Division III to Division I over three decades, going through three different conferences and working as an independent team.

Still, St. Thomas’s transition was impressive for coaches like Parady and conference executives.

We always thought from day 1 in the conversation that they would be a good fit. Did we think the Tommies would be so fast and so competitive? In all honesty, probably not. Patty Viverito, Pioneer League Commissioner

It would be hard to find a more unique Division I conference than the Pioneer League, a strange amalgamation of affiliated institutions stretching from Florida to New York and North Carolina to California, with other stops in between.

These programs have developed a unique concept for playing collegiate football in America, they want to compete at the highest level, on a national scale, but they do not allow their players athletic scholarships.

The conference came about under pressure from outside. Legislation passed by the NCAA in 1991 banned a football team from a Division I athletic division from being classified as Division II or Division III.

That change caused schools across the country to scramble to find a home where they could still play non-scholarship Division I football during an era of shifting NCAA regulations.

Finding the Right Fit

The Pioneer League’s inaugural season in 1993 featured Butler, Dayton, Drake, Evansville, Valparaiso, and San Diego schools classified as Division I, Division II, or Division III prior to that season.

“We had schools that brought very different philosophies to the Pioneer League in the beginning,” said Commissioner Patty Viverito, who has held that role since 1994.

For example, Drake was a full Division I, but retired from football in 1986 so it could reclassify without college scholarships. Dayton was a Division III football team in a Division I athletic division that had won national championships in 1980 and 1989, but was so dominant that it was part of the reason the NCAA passed the new legislation in 1991.

More than three decades since the conference, sports directors and coaches have floated the idea of ​​adding some scholarships.

“The presidents withstood that creep,” Viverito said. “They just said, ‘No, this is who we are and this is the way we want to work.’ We call it fiscally responsible Division I football.”

If the Pioneer League’s foundation was built on being a home to outcast football programs, it’s not surprising that St. Thomas was located here after it was forced out of the MIAC.

“I think people unfamiliar with St. Thomas probably scratched their heads during the whole discussion about moving from Division III to Division I, as has never been done before,” Viverito said. “I think they see that as a bridge too far.”

The bridge hasn’t been too far.

The Tommies’ only loss was 27-24 in San Diego, a perennial powerhouse currently 4-1.

“We always thought from day one in the conversation that they would be a good match,” said Viverito. “Did we think the Tommies would be so competitive, so fast? Honestly, probably not.”

Tough tests ahead

If the season has been a success so far, it’s about to take on the biggest challenge against two of the top teams in the conference. After Marist, the Tommies travel to North Carolina to face Davidson.

One advantage for St. Thomas and head coach Glenn Caruso is that they come off the bye.

“We’ll be playing against teams whose records are at the top of the league for the next few weeks, and when you watch the film you’ll understand why,” said Caruso. “I think that’s kind of the next step, the next challenge for us in this next month.”

But it will also be a challenge for the Tommies’ opponents. In conference play, St. Thomas leads the league in points difference, beating the Pioneer League foes by 17.7 points per game.

Caruso said if expectations for his team change, that change is not internal. They remain focused on the gradual improvements needed over a season.

“It’s like a rattle,” said Caruso. “You pull on it, it clicks into place, but it doesn’t go backwards. I’m not saying we never go backwards because we’re humans and we do. But we work very hard to routinely make small profits, and I think that this team does that.”