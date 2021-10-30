Tennis-disappointed Raducanu still adjusting to life on tour





(Reuters) – US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was still coming to terms with the fast pace of life on the tour, but vowed to put aside her disappointing loss at Friday’s Transylvania Open and come back stronger. Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk defeated the failed 18-year-old 6-2 6-1 in under an hour at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, with the Briton committing 41 unforced errors during the match. “I wasn’t feeling 100% physically. I was pretty tired and lethargic today. Sometimes you just have those days where you don’t feel your best,” Raducanu told reporters. “I knew it from the morning, I knew it from the training. “I wanted to go to the field and do my best to see how it would go, maybe it would get better. But unfortunately I couldn’t get it going today. “It’s just disappointing that you have these days. It’s not a nice feeling to have, but I just have to stop and wipe it off you. And then I’ll be back in another tournament soon.” Raducanu stunningly won the Flushing Meadows title as a qualifier in September and announced after the Grand Slam that she would no longer team up with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson. The Briton said in her search for a new coach: “It’s going in the right direction, so it’s going in the right direction”. Raducanu won her first two matches on the WTA tour this week and is scheduled to play her final tournament of the season on November 6-12 Upper Austria Ladies Linz. “I think it’s just the last six months,” she said. “It’s learned a lot and I’ve been through a lot in the last six months with not so many gaps. “I’m just adjusting to the fast-paced life of the tour and obviously I’m still very new to it so it’s going to take some time to adjust. “After Linz I will probably have a week off to reset and be mentally and physically fresh for the tough pre-season. It will be my first and from what I’ve heard, it’s been a really tough four weeks physically.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Stephen Coates)

