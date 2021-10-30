Withdrawal of Indian hockey teams over shooting, archery event cancellations, CGF president indicates

The head of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has indicated that India’s decision to withdraw its men’s and women’s hockey teams from next year’s edition in Birmingham is likely linked to the cancellation of the shooting and archery events, which will be held in Chandigarh. were to be held in early 2022.

Louise Martin, the CGF president, said she was disappointed after the Indian teams withdrew from the Birmingham Games, adding that she had a brief chat with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on the matter, which has affected the already spiky relationship even more strain.

However, when asked if she believed it was a purely sporting decision, Martin told The Indian Express: I was told it was a sporting decision. It’s disappointing. If Covid hadn’t happened and Chandigarh (events) had continued I think it would have been different. Since Covid and Chandigarh isn’t happening, I guess that’s another one I don’t know the full answer to.

Earlier this month, Hockey India said both teams would skip the CWG due to its proximity to the Asian Games, where an Olympic berth is at stake. India’s sudden withdrawal was seen as a response to England’s decision to withdraw from the Junior World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar in November-December, citing then quarantine rules.

However, there were suggestions within India’s Olympic circles that the hockey teams’ withdrawal was in fact a reaction to the CGF’s decision to cancel the shooting and archery events.

Bone of twist

The exclusion of shooting from the Birmingham CWG was the main point of contention between the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the CGF. IOA President Narinder Batra even threatened to boycott the Games, but withdrew it after Martin’s visit to Delhi in 2019. At the time, it was decided that as a compromise, a Commonwealth shooting and archery championship would be held in Chandigarh, giving the athletes a chance. compete. However, the CGF has called off that event in the wake of the pandemic.

Thakur has criticized Hockey India’s unilateral decision and Martin said they are in dialogue with Indian officials in the hope that they will change their mind. We just need to talk to each other. For me, 40 days is enough time to do the Games, even with the time difference, she said. The Commonwealth hockey league is really very strong. For me, India should use that to make sure they are ready for the Asian Games.

Free vaccines

Hockey India had also mentioned uncertainty about the quarantine rules as one of the reasons for their decision to withdraw in their letter to Batra. Martin guaranteed that the visa situation will be very easy for any country participating in the Games and that the British government has decided to offer the participants free vaccines.

However, they have yet to decide whether vaccination will be mandatory for athletes. That will be our next discussion. Right now we are offering free vaccinations to everyone, she said.

Athletes who are not vaccinated may need to have a Covid test every day, Martin said, while those who have received both shots may not need to be tested every day.



That’s for our medical people to tell us. We will follow their rules. I am convinced that these Games are not nearly as restrictive as in Tokyo. They were in the midst of the pandemic. We’ve come out of the pandemic, but it’s still there. That’s what everyone needs to realize and we need to make it as safe as possible, the 75-year-old manager said, adding that they are aiming for full stadiums for the Games.

Kabaddi at CWG?

The Birmingham Games could also be the last edition to feature all traditional sports. Earlier this month, the CGF General Assembly approved a major change to the Games’ schedule, leaving only athletics and swimming mandatory sports. The host city has the freedom to choose other sports depending on the popularity in their region.

This could mean that a sport like hockey or wrestling would suffer the same fate as shooting for the Birmingham edition. The decision has received mixed reactions from Commonwealth countries, but Martin said it was taken to ease pressure on future host cities. It should be noted that the CGF is still looking for a country to host the next Games.

The size of the sports program 19 before and now 22 was too big and many countries are not big enough for that. Some of them (sports) are irrelevant to them, Martin said. So what we’re trying to do is have two sports like our kingpins since they’ve been there in all editions. And then we have the following list where we have team and individual sports for them to choose from, sports that used to be mandatory but are now optional.

She added that this could lead to a sport like kabaddi being included in the CWG. It is up to the host to work with the federation to say which one is most relevant to them and show it to the world. Like it’s India, then kabaddi. For Canada it could be lacrosse.