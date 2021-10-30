One of the greatest games of Matt Nagy’s career will take place without him

In the days after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, Bears coach Matt Nagy began preparing special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for the possibility that he would be in charge at Soldier Field on Sunday. They went through a variety of hypothetical situations, from how to interact with assistant coaches and players to how to navigate moments and mentality during the game against the 49ers.

Just different scenarios and different things so I can help him as much as possible, Nagy said Friday. Some things he may not think about on match day.

Nagy also started preparing for the fact that one of the most important games of his bear period with him will not take place near Soldier Field. It became official on Saturday: Nagy, who has been vaccinated, was unable to pass two coronavirus tests in 48 hours before kick-off and will not coach in a critical game against the 49ers.

The difference between a win and a loss on Sunday is the gap between a .500 record and a three-game losing streak, between the Bears who were part of the playoff call during Week 10, or, if they also lose to the Steelers in prime time November 8, stuck in another months-long freefall.

The Bears have yet to lose a game in which they were favorites this season. If that changes on Sunday, it will affect the tenor of the season and Nagy’s job security towards the end of it.

Nagy held team meetings on Zoom last week and watched a rehearsal film, but the quarantine was enough to sour Nagy’s sunny mood.

I don’t think frustration is a good word, Nagy said. I think you’re eager and you want to be able to be there with your boys. And probably the biggest challenge going through this is making sure everyone is doing the best they can. And that’s where just talking through things, it’s easy to [use] technology to do that now. …

But you just don’t feel that way, do you? Because you’re not there.

Tabor said earlier this week that he would be ready to lead the team. As acting head coach, Hell leads the Saturday night meeting and makes in-game decisions on Sunday.

You’ve always prepared yourself all your life to do that, said Tabor, whose head coach experience spans the 2001 season at NAIA Culver-Stockton. I’ve seen a lot of football matches and thought about that sort of thing.

The irony is, after Nagy delegated play-calling to Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor in the wake of the Bears’ loss to the Browns in Week 3, he leaned hard in a personality-driven coaching style. In the bleak days after the loss, Nagy gathered his offensive players and even asked them for advice on how to adjust the playbook.

The night before the game against the Buccaneers, Nagy held an emotional team meeting where, according to running back Khalil Herbert, he showed how much he cares about him and what he means to this team and how he wants to bring us together.

The Bears then lost 38-3.

Nagy has been saying all month that he can be more connected on game day with everyone from the quarterback to his defense. However, instead of bringing the team together for the past week, Nagy stood apart from it.

He left in a lose-lose situation. If the Bears win without him, fans pushing for Nagy’s ouster will argue he isn’t needed. If they lose, the same people will paint the bears as a sinking ship without a leader.

At various times last week, Nagy described the opportunity to become the first Bears head coach to miss a game since Mike Ditka suffered a mild heart attack in 1988 as strange, unique and weird.

I wish I could tell you, he said, but I have no idea what it will be like.

Sunday, in front of a television, find out.