England v Australia likely depends on narrow margins and crucial toss | England cricket team

WWhen Eoin Morgan described Saturday’s game against Australia as probably one of our toughest matches in this group stage, it sounded very much like damnation with vague praise. After all, England have turned their first two matches of the Twenty20 World Cup into such gentle processions that future opponents would have to be quite deplorable not to take that hurdle.

But in Australia, they will face a side that, like them, has won their first two games and a side that impressed in every way against Sri Lanka on Thursday-evening. The sides share several characteristics: a stocky, ball-flaying opener that got 60 in his last outing in England’s Jason Roy and Australia’s David Warner; a leg spinner who can make a difference in the middle overs in Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa; a desire, as Pat Cummins of Australia put it, to take up the game; and the obvious preference that many share at this tournament for hitting second.

So far neither has been obliged to do anything else: Aaron Finch has won both tosses, while Morgan lost one, only for Bangladesh to easily ask them to bowl. In a match likely to be decided around the margins, the identity of the team entering the field as favorites will likely be determined by the toss of a coin unless there is a significant late injury.

There’s always an advantage in hunting, statistically, no matter what country you play in, Morgan said. In traditional day games you first win the toss and bat, set a total, [then] the sun bakes the wicket, the wicket changes. But we haven’t seen that either. So I don’t know if it’s the standard being played or if it’s more of an advantage than usual.

Before the tournament, it was predicted that the dew would greatly penalize the sides that ranked second in the evening matches. Instead, it hasn’t had a significant impact yet, we’ve only played one night game so far and there was basically no dew all night, Morgan said, but the downside was still there.

Before Friday’s two games, the team batting second had won 16 out of 22 games in this World Cup, and nine out of 10 since the start of the Super 12s. Despite Morgan’s confident claim of the overall advantage of hitting second, things are normally not so clear-cut: at the last World Cup in 2016, for example, the team batting second lost 18 times and won just 15, while over 771 completed T20 internationals in the last five years the chasers have gained a very marginal 50.6%.

Once play begins, the success or otherwise of the team’s fifth bowler will be crucial, with both sides having chosen just four specialists in heavy lineups so far. While England have used Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone to great effect, they have bowled 10 overs together at five each and taken six wickets. in Dubai, their four overs cost 51) and took one wicket.

Australia, like England, has won two out of two at the Twenty20 World Cup so far. Photo: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Morgan isn’t keen on the idea of ​​picking on specific bowlers. If you preemptively go to one person, normally you can’t record information during the game and people have [reacting to] reality as opposed to just a preconceived idea, he said, but clearly the team whose non-specialist bowlers thrive will have the advantage.

There is another similarity between the countries: both have a certain high-stakes test series to look forward to in the next few months. It’s always huge, Cummins said of England playing. Yes, big game. We know these guys very well. We know it’s such a big game in the context of getting to the semi-finals and, yes, we always enjoy playing against England. There are a few players coming out from this side this summer so it would be great to get one on the board against them early on.

But when Morgan was asked if Saturday’s game might be seen as the first skirmish in a months-long battle for the supremacy of multi-format cricket and that such a defeat could leave some players in the head as they approach the Ashes , he rejected the idea completely.

Ive played Test matches and 50 over and T20 for a long period of time, he said. There was a time and a place where 50-over cricket was closely aligned with Test cricket and the way it was played, especially top of the line and how to bowl quicks. But I think white ball cricket is so far removed from red ball cricket that there is just night and day, between a psychological blow in one format compared to the other.

Until now England has talked a lot about how they choose their teams based on their opponents’ identities and the conditions on the ground, but then they chose identical XIs to fight the West Indies at night in Dubai and Bangladesh in the daytime in Abu Dhabi. Selection dilemmas have been simplified by the fact that Mark Wood has been ruled out of both games with an ankle injury and Tom Curran missed the Bangladesh game with a knee problem.

Wood, in particular, has the potential to thrive against Australia, but Morgan’s update on the condition of those players as of Friday afternoon. They are making very good progress. I suppose they have come a long way from where they were and suggested in a rather opaque manner that neither will likely be playing on Saturday either. England can only hope the outcome remains as consistent as their team selection.