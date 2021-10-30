BYU football: Kalani Sitake has a lot at stake with Bronco back in town

call it the Polynesian Bowl II or the Clash of former and current Cougar Coaches or the Return of Bronco or even the Big Halloween Eve Bash between a few better than average 6-2 college football teams.

Leading up to Saturday’s showdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the focus has rightly been on the return of Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhalls after spending 11 seasons as BYUs head coach from 2005-15.

Mendenhall and his staff of former BYU coaches and/or players like Robert Anae, Nick Howell, Kelly Poppinga, Garett Tujague, Jason Beck, Mark Atuaia, Shane Hunter, Justin Anderson and Matt Edwards (grandson of LaVells) certainly deserve all the credit and attention that will be showered on them before the game starts at 8:15 p.m. MDT, or shortly after, on ESPN2.

Emotions will run high on the UVA sidelines and in the Hoos coach cabin way above the field, even as Mendenhall said on his radio show in Charlottesville Tuesday that the Cougars are just another nameless and faceless opponent for the Cavs. Yes correct.

But one could argue that the non-conference matchup is just as important to BYU’s coaching staff, and in particular to the man who replaced Mendenhall and will once again show that he was the right choice to win the 99-game winner in Provo. to follow. .

There is also a lot at stake for Kalani Sitake (44-28 in Provo).

If you look at the past 16 years or so, there have been two guys in this chair, and he’s one of them, so I think if there’s anyone who would kind of understand what I’m going through, he’d be the guy, said Sitake.

This isn’t one of those little-brother-impression-on-big-brother-attempts scenarios; Sitake is his own man, doesn’t worry much about validation, has a very different personality, and hasn’t tried to duplicate anything Mendenhall did at BYU other than win.

There have been no quests for perfection and not much about being a band of brothers.

We do everything we can to win every match. We all recognize that this is a huge game and we are playing against a very good team. We’ve been through some battles. We’ve already beaten four Power Five teams and this is going to be another match like those matches. It will be another four-quarter game. BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick

But recognizing a victory over not only Mendenhall, but Anae and the others returning, his friends and some of his assistants would confirm Sitakes even more in the hearts and minds of BYU fans and former players.

I have no doubts about how eager they are to win this game, said BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick, after witnessing this several times at BYU and Utah. They will want it as much as we do. That would describe my experience when I coached against my former schools. I appreciate those guys, but you want to win the game.

To what extent has the so-called Bronco Bowl caught the attention of the state? It may be the first time in six years that University of Utah fans who despised the staid, stoic Mendenhall when he was in Provo have cheered Virginia.

On the other hand, as BYU offensive lineman Joe Tukuafu alluded to Wednesday, there are many Polynesians in red across the country who see Sitakes ascending to the first head coach in the FBS of Tongan descent a point of pride, even if it is with the rival Cougars.

It’s big, Tukuafu said, citing a similar scenario when Virginia played Navy in the Military Bowl a few years ago. Lots of Polynesians on both sides, especially the carriages. Bronco Mendenhall had a great history here, and Kalani is (as well). I have a feeling that’s why it’s so big.

Defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua is one of the few players left with ties to the former staff, having been recruited by Mendenhall to BYU before his ecclesiastical mission.

I like Bronco. I love his staff, Leiataua said. But this is our team now. I like Kalani. I love everything he has done for us here.

Will there be an increased sense of urgency from the coaches this week?

Kalani has been super consistent with his message, that our team has a culture of love and learning. And that was his message from literally week 1, even earlier, said defensive end Pepe Tanuvasa. In that sense, no, we have not strayed from who we are as a team and what makes us special and that is our love and learning for each other.

Roderick said the fact that Virginia is another Power Five opponent is motivation enough for this coaching staff to leave no stone unturned.

I mean, I don’t know how to increase our urgency any more. Every week is huge. This is serious business for us. This is our job. This is what we do. We take every match as seriously as we can. We work as late as necessary. We’ll get to work as soon as possible, Roderick said.

We are doing everything we can to win every game, he continued. We all recognize that this is a huge game and we are playing against a very good team. We’ve been through some battles. We’ve already beaten four Power Five teams and this is going to be another match like those matches. It will be another four-quarter game. It will be physical and we know where we stand.

Running backs coach Harvey Unga, who played for Mendenhall from 2006-09, said he hasn’t noticed much different in Sitakes’ attitude this week, possibly because every game on the Cougars 2021 schedule has been extremely important as they work on it. validating past years 11-1 record against lesser competition.

I can’t speak for the defense, but for our room we’ve had a heightened sense of urgency every week, Unga said. This is not an easy schedule that we have, so every week we definitely increase our meetings, our intensity and all. But this week, yeah, there’s obviously a little bit more urgency because they have a good team. I’m sure those guys will do their best for Bronco when he gets back here.

There is a lot of excitement for this game. We can feel it. Our boys will be ready.

Both head coaches had nothing but praise for each other this week, continuing a theme for Sitake since he took over the office in the northwest corner in the Student Athlete Building on December 19, 2015.

I’m looking forward to getting in touch with him before the game, Sitake said Monday. I am going to give him the warm welcome he deserves because of the time he has spent here and the things he has done for this organization.

Being a BYU fan myself, I really appreciate that. But once the game starts, we go back to the game that revolves around the players, and once it’s over, regardless of the outcome, that level of respect will still be there for him and his staff.