Man behind mask in Toronto hockey shop turns out to be Josh Donaldson





Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) on Twitter Josh Donaldson headed north of the border earlier this week to get some hockey mats but started an impromptu fan party after a photo surfaced on social media. Donaldson was looking for hockey gear for a local ice rink outing with family and friends when he walked into All Pro Source for Sports in Newmarket, Ont. When the staff got him new gear, they asked if he would put on a Maple Leafs jersey and pose for their Instagram account. The photo attracted attention on social media and fans flocked to the store to meet The Bringer of Rain. According to the Toronto Star, Donaldson spent three to four hours signing autographs, taking photos and greeting fans before finishing the message. “He was a genuine, kind, humble person,” store clerk Joel Morelly told the Toronto Sun. “It was cool that he took the time to talk to everyone.” Donaldson won the American League MVP award in 2015 and helped the Blue Jays reach the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016. His tenure in Toronto made him a legend north of the border, and he received a standing ovation when he finished. Sept returned. Donaldson may not have the same fandom with Twins fans after two injury-ridden seasons in Minnesota, but it’s clear Toronto hasn’t forgotten their former superstar.

