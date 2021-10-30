2021 ACC Men’s Football Championship Revealed





ACC Championship Round 2021

Buy ACC Championship Game Tickets GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) The bracket and seeds for the 2021 ACC Men’s Football Championship were announced Friday evening after the regular season. Featuring all 12 football programs from the men’s leagues, the tournament kicks off on Wednesday, November 3 with four first-round games at campus locations. Pitt earned the top seed in the tournament thanks to winning the Coastal Division via a direct tiebreaker over Duke. Clemson took the No. 2 seed after capturing the Atlantic Division in a tiebreak over Louisville following the Tigers 4-1 win over the Cardinals Friday night. Duke and Louisville claimed the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively. The top four places received a first-round byes and will play quarterfinals on Sunday, November 7. The tournament kicks off on Wednesday as No. 7 seed North Carolina (10-5-1, 4-4 ACC) No. 10 Syracuse (8-7-2, 2-5-1) at 6 p.m. entertains on ACC Network. No. 11 seed Virginia (6-8-3, 2-5-1) travels to No. 6 Wake Forest (10-5-1, 4-3-1) at 8pm to cap ACCN’s first round doubleheader. no. 9 seed Boston College (6-6-2, 2-4-2) plays at No. 8 Virginia Tech (9-4-3, 3-4-1) and No. 12 NC State (7-7-2, 1-5-2) travels to No. 5 Notre Dame (9-5-2, 4-2-2), both games will air on ACCNX Wednesday at 7 p.m. The quarterfinal round features a quadruple headline on Sunday, November 7 on ACCN and kicks off at 2 p.m. with No. 3 seed Duke hosting Virginia of Wake Forest. High-ranking Pitt entertains Boston College of Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. while No. 4 seed Louisville hosts NC State of Notre Dame at 6 p.m. The quarterfinals conclude at 8 p.m. with No. 2 seed Clemson welcoming Syracuse or North Carolina. The semifinals will be played on Wednesday, November 10 at campus locations, and the matches will be broadcast on ACC Network at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. 14 at 14 o’clock The tournament field is again extremely strong and deep. In the most recent NCAA RPI, the ACC has seven teams in the top 30, the most of any conference; the next closest league has four. Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll: Notre Dame (11), Pitt (12), Duke (13), Clemson (15) and Virginia Tech (21). Tickets are on sale now for the championship game at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina HERE. General admission tickets are $10. Admission is free for youth 18 and under, as well as students from ACC institutions (with valid ID). Clemson is the reigning champion of the tournament. The Tigers defeated Pitt 2-1 for the 2020 championship. ACC Men’s Football Championship 2021

First round – Wednesday 3 November no. 10 Syracuse at No. 7 North Carolina | 18:00 | ACCN

no. 12 NC Stands at No. 5 Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

no. 9 Boston College at No. 8 Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Wake Forest | 8 p.m. | ACCN Quarter-finals – Sunday 7 November Virginia/Wake Forest at number 3 Duke | 2 p.m. | ACCN

Boston College/Virginia Tech at No. 1 Pitt | 4 p.m. | ACCN

NC State/Notre Dame at No. 4 Louisville | 18:00 | ACCN

Syracuse/North Carolina at No. 2 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACCN Semifinals – Wednesday, November 10 Virginia/Wake Forest/Duke vs. Syracuse/North Carolina/Clemson | 17:00 or 19:00 | ACC network

NC State/Notre Dame/Louisville vs. Boston College/Virginia Tech/Pitt | 17:00 or 19:00 | ACC network Final WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC – Sunday, November 14 2 p.m. | ESPNU

