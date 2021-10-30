Iowa High School Soccer Playoffs Scores, October 29 Analysis

Well, it’s here. Tonight marks the first round, or second, for some of the Iowa high school football playoffs. And with the temperatures dropping and the sun setting before kick-off, it’s starting to look like football season.

Tonight is Alyssa Hertel’s first indoor Friday Night Lights this season, and shell has you covered with updates from around Iowa. While she keeps up with all the action from her couch, there are also several reporters covering top games from the sidelines.

Cody Goodwin is out for a Class 5A matchup between No. 4 Dowling Catholic (6-3) and No. 10 Linn-Mar (7-2). Can the Lions come out on top against a Maroons team with a lot of play-off experience and looking to extend their winning streak?

Dargan Southard has some cover in the east for tonight’s matchup between No. 9 Urbandale (7-2) and No. 7 Iowa City High (8-1). These teams have lost three games together. Unfortunately, one of them will have an early exit.

Matt Levins will cover Burlington (7-2) with Xavier (8-1), and Joe Randleman is out at No. 6 Nevada (8-1) vs. No. 10 ADM (7-2).

As always, you’re doing a great job with updates to those games and others in the state. Follow here all night to keep up with all the post-season action.

22:51 Ankeny brought a trick play to the playoffs

Before unsubscribing from the live blog, we thought everyone should relive this trick play from Ankeny.

10.30 pm And that’s game

Urbandale tried his best, but City High went ahead and secured the win.

10:22 pm The Friday night games are almost over

We’re just waiting for the scores of a few more games, most notably Urbandale-City High, which started late. Kai Black and Urbandale started to close the gap, but City High has a 47-21 lead late in the fourth quarter.

21:58 hours A few more final results

9:52 p.m. Is Urbandale making a comeback?

Something tells me that Peyton Rottinghaus and Kai Black want to win this game. Black has back-to-back, unanswered touchdown receptions with a quarter to go.

21:47 Big moments for some coaches

9:31 PM Final scores from across the state

Here are some final scores from all over Iowa.

8 player

Audubon 63, Montezuma14

WACO 50, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 8

Class A, first class

Logan Magnolia 34, North Ayr 7

East Buchanan 12, Lisbon 8

Class 1A

ACGC 34, South Central 13

Van Meter 42, Woodward Granger 0

Class 2A

West Marshall 26, Mid Prairie 14

Southeast Valley 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 13

Class 3A

Nevada 34, ADM 26

Independence 26, Benton 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Algona 14

Class 4A

Xavier 45, Burlington 8

Webster City 57, Norwalk 20

Lewis Central 46, Spencer 14

Indianola 27, Carlisle 15

Bondurant-Farrar 36, Fort Dodge 9

Class 5A

Cedar Rapids Prairie 24, Bettendorf 6

Valley 35, Centennial 21

Ankeny 42, Waukee NW 3

Dowling Catholic 38, Linn-March 13

Southeast Polk 57, Johnston 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23, Dubuque 9

9:19 PM No surprise for Southeast Polk

Rams wins the first round 57-7.

9:17 p.m. Jaguars finally fought

Centennial made a comeback late against Valley, narrowing the lead to 14 points with less than a minute to go. It started with a high blow from Valley, followed by a flag for people trying to enter the field and then Centennial scored in one go. It wasn’t enough for the win, but what fun it was to see.

21:04 Centennial gets a much needed six

Easton Miller grabbed Valley’s backup quarterback and knocked him down for a touchdown. But Valley still leads 35-14 with 3:12 to play in the fourth quarter.

21:02 Final scores are coming in

Can you believe it? The first round of the playoffs is almost over. Cody Goodwin has your quarterfinals later.

8:57 PM Southeast Polk doing things in Southeast Poland

In the time since that tweet was posted, the Rams recovered a turnover and followed that with a pick six from Logan Harris for a 50-0 lead.

20:43 Who could have predicted this?

Cody Goodwin predicted that Montezuma – led by Eddie Burgess – would beat Audubon 60-50. Something tells me that isn’t going to happen, as Audubon has a 49-6 lead late in the third.

8:33 PM Valley Intercept, Valley Turnover, Valley Intercept

Good luck keeping track of who has the ball in this Valley-Centennial game. Valley has picked Centennial. During the ensuing drive, the ball bounced briefly from Ayden Price after a tackle into Hudson Simon’s arms, before falling into the hands of another Centennial player.

But a few plays later, Valley was back on the attack after another interception. Valley leads 21-7 late in the third.

8.26 pm Touchdown pass replay

We’re short of video replays tonight, but at least there are moments like this to relive.

20:00 Halftime scores come in

Some of the scores I see during the break.

8 player

Fremont Mills 12, CAM 8

Audubon 42, Montezuma 6

Class A, first class

Logan-Magnolia 20, Mount Ayr 0

Lisbon 8, East Buchanan 6

Class 1A

Van Meter 35, Woodward-Granger 0

Beckman Catholic 10, West Branch 0

Class 2A

West Lyon 21, Spirit Lake 0

Southeast Valley 30, Iowa Falls-Alden 6

Waukon 19, Camanche 0

Class 3A

Harlan 38, Ballard 0

Humboldt 21, Hampton Dumont/CAL 0

Nevada 13, ADM 6

Class 4A

Webster City 29, Norwalk 13

Winter set 10, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Class 5A

Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, Bettendorf 0

Dowling Catholic 24, Linn-Mar 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13, Dubuque Senior 3

Ankeny 14, Waukee NW 3

19:48 City Highest scores first

So Urbandale’s game was postponed because their bus broke down. And hopefully that won’t affect their game too much, but right now City High is holding the early

19:43 Some great moments in the state

Did we mention it’s play-off football? There are so many big games in big games right now, we wish we could keep up with them all

19:32 Interesting play in Centennial-Valley

Valley tied the game with seven apiece, then forced Centennial to punt on 4th and 21st on the next disc. But Centennial’s punter didn’t and decided to run with the ball before kicking it. Somehow Valley was called out to fool the gambler and Centennial got a first.

7:15 PM The scores just keep coming

In case you were wondering, Dowling Catholic’s lead was short-lived and Linn-Mar has already tied that game. Here’s another highlight from Joe Randleman:

7:12 p.m. Catholic get up early

Some other early scores include:

Waukee NW 3, Ankeny 0 in Q1

Burlington 8, Xavier 0 in the first quarter

Centennial 7, Valley 0 in Q1

19:02 Playoffs are officially underway

Several games have already started and the play-offs have started. Class 2A Southeast Valley started the game by recuperating its own on-side kick, which just proves that anything can happen in the post season.

6:42 p.m. Norwalk without starting quarterback

The playoffs have not started well for Norwalk (6-3). It looks like they will have it without quarterback Landon Hochstein, who has played great football this season. Worse, Norwalk is the visiting team and they’re going up against the higher-ranking Webster City (7-2).

6:37 pm Uh oh, Urbandale

Urbandale may be at a disadvantage and the game hasn’t even started yet. Looks like the J-Hawks bus broke down on its way east. The match is postponed to 7.30 pm to postpone the warm-ups.

6.30 pm Photos of the field

Oh, look at all these poor souls getting ready for a long night in the cold weather. But in all seriousness, is anyone else jealous that they have a front row seat to the best football of the season?

18:15 50 years of play-off football

Well, there have probably been more than 50 years of high school playoffs. But the Iowa High School Athletic Association is officially celebrating 50 years tonight as the first round kicks off. They even have helmet stickers.

Predictions for tonight’s games

Football playoffs are the time of year when anything can happen, especially in win-or-you-out scenarios. Still, some of us at the Des Moines Register like to predict the outcome of these unpredictable games. Cody Goodwin has you covered, with possible final scores and winners of several of tonight’s top matches.

Iowa high school soccer rankings ahead of round 1

No surprise here, but Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0) still tops the Class 5A rankings. Two additional undefeated teams are ahead of the pack, with North Scott (9-0) leading Class 4A and Harlan (9-0) leading Class 3A. West Marshall (8-1) is the number 1 team in Class 2A and Van Meter (9-0) leads Class 1A. Rounding out the top teams are West Hancock (9-0) for Class A and Montezuma (10-0) in 8 player.

View all rankings here.

