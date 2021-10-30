Rafael Nadal hits with 97-year-old | ATP tour





Rafael Nadal’s ability to please fans of all generations was once again in the spotlight this week. An idol for young hopefuls, a mirror to adults and an example to even the oldest players, the Spaniard is a sports icon whose fan base spans every age group. Nadal welcomed a very special fan to the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar this week. Ukrainian player Leonid Stanislavskyi, 97 years old, holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest International Tennis Federation (ITF) licensed player in the world. He was delighted to meet the Mallorcan ex-world number 1. The two spoke together, exchanged greetings and knocked on the court, demonstrating the connections that can be made while playing. It was an unforgettable day for Leonid, who professes an undying love for the game of tennis. Play, set & match Leonid! @Rafael Nadal pic.twitter.com/XErn6Vqjve — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) October 29, 2021 As a result of his passion for the sport, Stanislavskyi, who has been playing amateur tennis for more than half a century, sent a letter to the ITF a few months ago requesting that a new veteran category be created for players in his age group. For the first time, the ITF introduced a new category for the over-90s at the ITF Super Senior World Championships. Born on March 22, 1924, Leonid has witnessed many generations of tennis. From the amateur era, through the beginning of the Open Era in 1968, to professional tennis today, he has followed the careers of the sport’s great legends. His excitement at meeting Nadal in person was a culmination in his story. During his visit, Leonid took the opportunity to see the Rafa Nadal Museum, where he could get a closer look at the trophies the Spaniard won during his storied career. There, in addition to all his other prestigious silverware, is his current collection of 20 Grand Slam titles and 36 ATP Masters 1000 trophies. After a left foot injury brought his 2021 season to a close, Nadal continues to work on his recovery. The Balearic Islander won two titles this year, taking the spoils at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, where he expanded his record to 12 titles, and the Internazionali BNL dItalia, where he hit the magic 10-cup figure.

