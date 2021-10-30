Tigers Second Half Onslaught captures Clemson share in Atlantic Division title – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site





Tigers Second Half Onslaught conquers Clemson share in Atlantic Division title CLEMSON, SC — The No. 15 Clemson men’s soccer team (12-4-0, 5-3-0 ACC) captured part of the ACCs Atlantic Division title Friday night with a 5-1 win against the Louisville Cardinals (10-6, 5 -3 ACC) ) on Senior Night. The Tigers gave up the first goal of the game before their attack finally broke through, leaving three unanswered. The Atlantic Division co-championship gave the Tigers a first-round bye in the ACC tournament and home field advantage to the conference championship in Cary, NC ACC Tournament Tied

First round bye

Home field advantage #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/BW5V8FxsxL — Clemson Men’s Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 30, 2021 The Tigers started the game on the front foot, creating several clear chances in the opening 20 minutes, all of which were sent off brilliantly by Louisvilles goalkeeper Detre Bell. In the end, it was the Cardinals who capitalized first, blasting a beautifully batted ball into the top right corner of George Markss’s net. The lead was destined to be short-lived, as the Tigers built up nicely, culminating in Alvaro Gomez hitting a high ball over the Louisville backline. A sliding Quinn McNeill got his right foot near the ball and tapped it into the net for the equalizer. The match went to halftime with one goal each. 32′ | QUINN TIE IT UP! WHAT A GOOALLLLLL!!!!!#ClemsonUnited

https://t.co/sFBa4y2GOl

https://t.co/69tMItb96G pic.twitter.com/mEjgM7nveR — Clemson Men’s Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 29, 2021 Just as they did against FIU on Tuesday, the Tigers emerged from the locker room with a fire lit beneath them. Hamady Diop delivered a ball to Gomez, who took a touch before curling a perfectly placed shot into the top right corner of the frame, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead just four minutes into the break. ALVARO WITH ONE TO PUT THE TIGERS ON THE TOP!!!!! 40 MINUTES left, CLEMSON TAKES A 2-1 ADVANTAGE!!!#ClemsonUnited

https://t.co/sFBa4y2GOl

https://t.co/69tMItb96G pic.twitter.com/Rown7qkLSu — Clemson Men’s Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 30, 2021 Clemson scored an insurance goal when Ousmane Sylla won a loose ball, defeated a defender via a Maradona spin and found McNeill on the right wing. McNeill made a perfect pass to Isaiah Reid, whose header resulted in a rebound that fell on Mohamed Seye’s waiting foot. Junior’s attacker knocked the ball home and gave the Clemson defense everything it took to hold onto the win. The Tigers weren’t done with their carnage in the second half as Callum Johnson and Ousmane Sylla added the fourth and fifth goals, hit the nail on the head and the celebrations began. It was a total team effort, no doubt about it, said a smiling Head Coach Mike Noonan. He continued: We just beat a very good FIU team and a very good team from Louisville, rest well and find out who we will play against next Sunday.” ” “ -Head Coach Mike Noonan, minutes before getting drenched in ice water (more on that later).#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/K2Udm5Fve8 — Clemson Men’s Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 30, 2021 Next one, Clemson will host an ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Sunday, November 7 with the winner of the match between No. 7 seed North Carolina and No. 10 seed Syracuse to be played on Wednesdays. Sunday’s quarterfinals kicks off at 8 p.m. and airs on ACC Network. 2021 men’s football season ticket holders If you are interested in purchasing your seasonal seats that you had during the regular season, you must submit an application for reserved seats before 12 noon Monday, November 1. After this time, we cannot guarantee that you will have the same seat for your subscription. The ticket prices for the ACC Men’s Football Tournament are as follows: $10.00 – Reserved $8.00 – General Admission Adults (ages 18 and older) $5.00 – General admission under 18

