Outrage grows at Dutch CEO’s resignation





If the KNCB board had hoped that their contract termination of CEO Milena van Not would go smoothly, they turned out to have misjudged themselves on Thursday, because the indignation about the decision grew. Club executives sided with Ms Van Not, condemning the abrupt termination of her contract after just ten months and the way it had been presented as the result of mutual consent. HBS chairman Ewout Boendermaker spoke for many when he described the move as a clear step back, while another top executive noted that if the clubs do not revolt against this, [the Board] will get away with anything. It is understood that club representatives have arranged a video meeting with the board of directors next Monday at which their displeasure with the decision will be fully expressed, and steps are reportedly underway to require the board of directors to convene a special general meeting to discuss the matter. to discuss. According to the KNCB’s statutes, such a meeting can be requested by ten clubs or a quarter of the members and the board is obliged to convene the meeting within four weeks. If the board does not take any action within fourteen days, the clubs are authorized to convene the meeting themselves. The Articles of Association also empower a general meeting to suspend or dismiss a board member for said reasons; however, such a decision requires the support of 75% of the votes cast. The board has not yet clarified the nature of the policy differences between herself and Ms. van Not that led to the termination of her contract. There was no response to a request from Emerging cricket for an explanation of this, or of the contrast between the Boards’ presentation of the resolution as one by mutual agreement and the strong suggestions that the Board has in fact acted unilaterally. However, it seems very likely that the source of the dispute is the determination of some board members to interfere even more directly in the day-to-day running of staff, which is clearly contrary to the Executive status [management regulations], which defines the respective functions of the Board on the one hand and of the CEO and its employees on the other. You’re reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,facebook,LinkedInandYouTube. Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles, and subscribe to our podcast. Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emergingcricket.com/news/outrage-grows-at-sacking-of-dutch-ceo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos