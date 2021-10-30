Gophers welcome Minnesota Crookston to an exhibition game on Sunday





Women’s Basketball | 30-10-2021 12:08:00 MINNEAPOLIS- Minnesota (0-0, 0-0 B1G) moves closer to the start of the 51st season with an exhibition against Minnesota Crookston on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Williams Arena. The game can be viewed online on BTN+ and can be heard on Minnesota Crookston’s radio broadcast on KROX Radio. ABOUT THIS GAME The Gophers are under the tutelage of head coach Lindsay Whalen entering her fourth season as head coach.

The last time the Gophers played was 235 days ago when Minnesota entered the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

The last time the Gophers hosted an exhibition game at Williams Arena was on October 29, 2013, when the Golden Gophers defeated Winona State 82-44. That game included Gopher legends Amanda Zahui B. and Rachel Banham, with Zahui B scoring 28 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and hitting four shots in the 38-point win.

The Minnesota-Crookston matchup is the first between the two teams. GOPHER NOTABLES Last season Jasmine Powell was named Second Team All-Big Ten by the league’s coaches and All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media covering the conference. In the meantime, Sara Scalia was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches and media. In addition, red shirt senior Gadiva Hubbard was represented as representing the school’s Sportsmanship Award.

This season, Minnesota returns 12 letter winners from last year's squad, including all five starters from the final game of the season. The Golden Gophers return all 105 starts from last year's team, losing just one student-athlete from last year's roster. Jasmine Powell (14.5PPG, 4.6APG), Sara Scalia (14.5 PPG) and Kadi Sissoko (12.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG) all return and will help Minnesota become one of the most dangerous offenses in the Big Ten this season.

Minnesota faces one of the toughest schedules in the country with up to 13 NCAA Tournament teams from last season on the schedule and Minnesota's opponent's win rate (.582 in 2020-21) is the highest of any other program in the Big Ten.

Sunday’s game at the Williams Arena will be the first time a student-athlete wears the number 13 in front of an audience since the head coach Lindsay Whalen in 2004. Gadiva Hubbard takes over the number this season after wearing number 34 for her first five seasons in Minnesota.

Minnesota welcomes two freshmen along with a few graduate transfers to this year's roster in Alanna Micheaux , Maggie Czinano , Deja Winters and Bailey Helgren . BY FIGURES

12 –The Gophers are bringing back 12 student athletes from last year’s roster, and all five of last year’s starters from the season’s final game return.

105 –Minnesota brings back all 105 starts from last year’s roster that finished 8-13 overall

2 – Jasmine Powell (Second team/honorable mention) and Sara Scalia (Honourable Mention) Return for the Golden Gophers after taking the All-Big Ten accolade last season

16 –Scalia returns with a streak of at least one three-pointer made in all 16 games she played last season, including 12 games with at least two made

6 –Six members of the 2021-22 selection come from the Land of 10,000 Lakes with newcomers Bailey Helgren (Edina, Minnesota) and Maggie Czinano to add to that total this season

14 –The Gophers have 14 student athletes on the 2021-22 roster who are at least a three-star chance by ESPN, of which two are five-star recruits and four are four-star recruits The 51st season for the Golden Gophers begins on November 9 with a home game against Jacksonville. Fans can guarantee their seats to all of the team’s home games by purchasing season tickets on GopherSports.com. For more information on the Gophers, keep coming back with GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2021-22 season.

