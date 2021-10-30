Billie Jean King Cup 2021: Dates, Schedule and Draw with Angelique Kerber and Sloane Stephens in action





The Billie Jean King Cup final will conclude in 2021 with one country being crowned the best team in the world. Twelve countries, including reigning champions France, were originally scheduled to participate in the tournament in 2020 and are now competing in the 58th edition of what was previously known as the Fed Cup. Renamed in honor of a legend of the court in King, the expanded version of the final sees four teams more than the previous eight vie for supremacy. Indian Wells Order of play of Indian Wells – Murray takes on Zverev, Swiatek, Tsitsipas in action 12/10/2021 AT 08:32 Here’s everything you need to know for the final: When are the Billie Jean King Cup Finals? The final of the Billie Jean King Cup takes place at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic and starts on November 1 and the final takes place on November 6. Originally scheduled for April 14-19, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary, following the completion of the qualifying round in February of that year, the coronavirus pandemic meant the competition was postponed. Hungary then withdrew from hosting duties ahead of the rescheduled event in 2021, with the Czech Republic taking over. Who’s playing? Defending champion France is back looking for a second consecutive title after winning the last edition in 2019. Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber will be part of Germany’s five-women team while reigning French Open champion and world No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova will belong to the contingent of the Czech Republic. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who lost the Roland-Garros final to Krejcikova, represents Russia while Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic is part of Switzerland side. The US team includes: Sloane Stephens, Danielle Collins and Coco Vandeweghe, while Carla Suarez Navarro will perform for Spain as part of her farewell tour prior to her retirement following her return to action after recovering from cancer. Full lineup: Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Canada, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, USA. AUSTRALIA BELARUS BELGIUM CANADA CZECH REPUBLIC FRANCE Ajla Tomljanovic Aliaksandra Sasnovich Elise Mertens Rebecca Marino Barbora Krejcikova Caroline Garcia Daria Gavrilova Yuliya Hatouka Ysaline Bonaventure Francoise Abanda Marketa Vondrousova Alize Cornet Priscilla Hon Lidziya Marozava Greeting Minn Gabriella Dabrowski Teresa Martincovac Clara Burel Storm Sanders Iryna Shymanovich Kirsten Flipkens Carol Zhao Katerina Siniakova Fiona Ferro Olivia Gadeckic Vera Lapko Lucie Hradecka Ellen Perez Captain: Alicia Molik (AUS) Captain: Tatiana Poutchek (BLR) Captain: Johan Van Herck (BEL) Captain: Sylvain Bruneau (CAN) Captain: Alicia Molik (CZE) Captain: Julien Benneteau (FRA) GERMANY RUSSIAN TENNIS FEDERATION SLOVAKIA SPAIN SWITZERLAND USA Angelique Kerber Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Aliona Bolsova Zadoinova Belinda Bencic Jessica Pegula Andrea Petkovic Daria Kasatkina Kristina Kucovac Rebeka Masarova Jil Teichmann Danielle Collins Anna-Lena Friedsam Veronika Kudermetova Viktoria Kuzmovac Sara Sorribes Tormo Viktorija Golubic Sloane Stephens Jule Niemeier Ekaterina Alexandrova Rebecca Sramkova Nuria Parrizas-Diaz Stefanie Geefele Coco Vandeweghe Nastasja Schunk Liudmila Samsonova Tereza Mihalikova Carla Suarez Navarro Caroline Dolehide Captain: Rainer Schuettler (GER) Captain: Igor Andreev (RUS) Captain: Matej Liptak (SVK) Captain: Anabel Medina Garrigues (ESP) Captain: Heinz Guenthardt (SUI) Captain: Kathy Rinaldi (USA) What is the format? The 12 teams are divided into four groups of three teams with a draw from November 1-4. Each draw consists of three matches, two singles and one doubles. The four winners from each group will advance to the semifinals on November 5, with the winners facing off in the final on November 6. Draw Group A: France, Russia, Canada France v Canada (Nov 1)

Russia v Canada (November 2)

France v Russia (November 3) Group B: Australia, Belarus, Belgium Belarus v Belgium (Nov 1)

Australia v Belgium (November 2)

Australia v Belarus (November 4) Group C: USA, Spain, Slovakia Spain v Slovakia (Nov 1)

USA v Slovakia (November 2)

USA v Spain (November 3) Group D: Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland Czech Republic v Germany (Nov 1)

Germany v Switzerland (November 2)

Czech Republic v Switzerland (November 4) WTA Indian Wells Pliskova defeated by lucky loser Haddad Maia, Andreescu also eliminated 12/10/2021 AT 07:54 Indian Wells Indian Wells playing order – Evans, Norrie, Medvedev, Andreescu in action from Monday 11/10/2021 AT 15:31

