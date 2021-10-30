Fonda football hits Watervliet in the quarterfinals of class C





WATERVLIET Sean Thompson entered the Section II Class C quarter-final game in Watervliet on Friday under the assumption that his Fonda football team was a hugely underrated asset. The Braves showed the Cannoneers just how powerful they can be in all three phases of the game.

Fonda turned a modest one-ball lead after a quarter into an absolute defeat over the next 12 minutes. The Braves, without a road win this season, went into the night, posting 40 points in the second quarter and taking a 68-8 win over the Cannoneers.

Fonda (6-3), the No. 4 in the North Division, defeated his ranked opponent after defeats in the North Division against Schuylerville at No. 3 and Hoosick Falls/Tamarac at No. 9. The Braves’ victory over the 18th Class Cannoneers prevented them from taking their first section win since 2011, pushing the visitors into a semifinal game against Hoosick Falls/Tamarac (8-1) next week. “We are very happy and proud of our boys,” Thompson said. “They came, joined in and got the job done.” “It feels great,” said Fonda junior two-way star Giovanni DiCaprio, who scored three touchdowns, recorded three tackles for losses and added a sack. “We have worked very hard for it. We are ready for next week.”

“We really came out and performed,” said Fonda defenseman Owen Hicks, who registered a few touchdowns during the productive surge in the second quarter. Fonda led 7-0 after fifteen minutes and opened the second period deep in Watervliet area after a fumble. DiCaprio scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0. The game quickly escalated out of control for the Cannoneers (7-2) when Fonda quarterback Jackson Cusack scored on his second touchdown run from 14 yards and Hicks returned an interception from 32 yards to extend the lead to 27-0. The score interception yield marked the second consecutive week that Hicks reached the end zone after an interception. “They played the same game earlier in the game. I read it and got to the ball,” Hicks said. “Our defense, it’s been great all year,” said DiCaprio, who starts at linebacker. South Division champion Watervliet fiddled off the ensuing kick-off and Jonathan Cranker later scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Hicks scored his second touchdown of the game when he scooped up a fumble punt snap and scored from 15 yards. DiCaprio closed the score in the second quarter when he pulled in a pass from Connor Weaver and ran 57 yards for a touchdown. “It looks good when the number 5 hits the ball,” Thompson said of DiCaprio, who also added an 83-yard touchdown from Cusack in the second half. Watervliet turned the ball five times in the first half and suffered six overall. The Cannoneers also had two bad punts and a shoe that was partially blocked by DJ Greco in the first quarter. The Braves scored 47 points in the first half, despite gaining just 143 yards on offense. “Special teams were important. It changed the game and we were able to get the ball into the 20, so the attack didn’t have to work as hard,” Hicks said. Fonda spent the first four weeks of the season in the top 15 of the Class C poll before suffering a 20-7 setback against Hoosick Falls/Tamarac. The Braves will have a shot at redemption in the semifinals next week. The Cannoneers, a side that won just once in the spring before winning a seven-game streak this fall to claim the South Division title, scored in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jamel Ward Jr. . to Amel Conway. Fonda defeated Watervliet 318-117 and made no turnover.

