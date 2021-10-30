Are the 2021-22 Toronto Maple Leafs playing slow hockey?

If you had criticized the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent seasons – and you didn’t always have to ask them to meet them – they would have focused around two issues. Some felt they didn’t defend well enough and others felt they lacked grit. You could find other takes, ones that didn’t like Freddy Andersen or question their depth, but the most common (and I think most valid) criticism was about defending and a lack of sharpness.

However, what almost everyone agreed on was that the team was capable and could score, and they were fast. It wasn’t just their core four guys who were skilled and moved well out there, they had depth guys like Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson and yes, Zach Hyman’s straight line chase. Further down the lineup, you were more likely to find a name like Trevor Moore (or Nic Petan or Nick Robertson in one playoff round) than a slog.

Even where you might bicker and say those guys weren’t that fast, they had the kind of skill that turned the puck around and made the group feeling fast. Whatever it was, it was in stark contrast to how Nick Ritchie, Jason Spezza, and Wayne Simmonds’ fourth line might make you feel this season.

We had Leafs radio colorist Jim Ralph on Real Kyper and Bourne after the Carolina game where he said this:

One of the things that baffles them is that when you hear other coaches talking about the Leafs they would always say they are fast, you really have to watch their speed. They gave up, what, four or five odd-man rushes, and I think the Kerfoot/Marner rush shorthanded was the only one they had for. I think that’s what’s mind-boggling, where’s the speed? The first pass out of the zone never seems to be on anyone’s belt, then they create very little of the rush, and they’ve never been a great team scoring the ugly goals from rebounds and diversions, but that other element is just disappeared . You like to think they have some good games and at some point get their swagger back.

According to Ralphys, the Leafs are still dominant in most of the underlying offensive statistical categories, but chances are they are routinely smoked. They’ve given up more odd-man rushes (47) than they’ve earned in the season (38), but even their total there is misleading as they had twenty in their first three games with Montreal and Ottawa. They have only played 18 in the five games since then, with one finishing in the Tavares goal that kicked off Wednesday’s comeback.

This is a team built to create while the defense is on the move, making them less sure of where everyone is. As a team, they have been elite at creating opportunities for O-zone possessions, but I don’t think it’s a coincidence that these kinds of opportunities have resulted in fewer actual goals for the Leafs than their anticipated goals. They’re better with things in motion (especially a guy like Marner, who doesn’t happen to have a hard time producing).

Ralphie said D-zone passes were missing and the lack of transition speed was apparent. I think it’s fair to ask whether the concept of a talented team looking to maintain possession is a good idea on paper, but maybe not in practice without a thoroughly elite line-up. You remember Mike Babcock’s obsession with playing fast, where you just move the puck up as fast as you can, get it in and go after it. He just wanted to play on the other side of the court. The lack of north/south play this year has sometimes made me say I need to move it more than I remember in previous years. A balance must be struck between the two competing currents.

2-1 down in the second period of the Chicago game, we had this clip of Auston Matthews watching Justin Holl enjoy the company of the puck for too long, leading to this lament, which lip reading shows she’s so fluffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff or something about that.

After every game, I look at the Leafs stats (via SportLogiq) to see what might need more attention, and as the season has progressed there has been a trend that may be just a little bit or maybe not. They rarely connect on a meaningful amount of rack passes, and their individual zone output numbers are low. It’s all a bit confusing from a team that we would have thought was a fast transition group.

Part of it may simply be the way teams play them now, which Sheldon Keefe said was a strategic challenge. Opponents stay right above their attackers on outbreaks, slowing everyone down with every step. But there is also the bigger problem of the staff.

The changes they’ve made this off-season alone don’t seem to slow them down much, but you can talk yourself into it if you look closely enough. Ritchie slows them in and Hyman out. There may be some aging on Simmonds or Spezza or Tavares or Muzzin or any of the other older players. There is also the injury of Ilya Mikheyev, a top-nine striker who skates well.

But above all, this seems to me to be a problem of their game so far — and I think to trust — instead of foot speed. It’s not hard to see a world where the Leafs find their trust in each other and just start reacting faster. That means when there’s a teammate who touches it in the D-zone, take off and trust that they will take it out and get it to you. That means D-men are more likely to jump on the attack because they trust an attacker to cover them. That means jumping to generate a turnover rather than holding a position, knowing everyone else is providing backup. Speed ​​and confidence are intertwined, and it’s easy to forget there was a meaningful change in offense as Ritchie and Bunting and Kase and Kampf were dropped this season, and it can take a while to pick up on the tendencies of new teammates. getting to know , preferences and timing.

I don’t think the Leafs are suddenly slow per se, but so far they have played slow this season, and if they hope to return to the team that won the division last season, they will have to find their pace again. Speed ​​in the NHL only goes one way, and you don’t want to be the team that stands still.